Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus by trading 2026-27 college football national championship

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to a $500 bonus after $25 in trades. The 2026-27 college football season is shaping up to be thrilling, with some of the sport's top programs eyeing national championship runs. Notre Dame is the $0.13 per share trading favorite at Kalshi, followed by Ohio State ($0.12), Texas ($0.11) and Oregon ($0.11). Trade $25 and get up to $500 in trading credits here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

College football national champion Kalshi trading preview

Notre Dame was snubbed from the College Football Playoff last season, so it has revenge on its mind heading into the 2026-27 campaign. The Fighting Irish lost two games by a combined four points, but they compensated by winning their final 10 games by double digits. Their roster is loaded with talent headlined by quarterback CJ Carr, so they are atop Kalshi's market at $0.13 per share.

Ohio State is right behind Notre Dame at $0.12 per share, as Heisman Trophy contender Julian Sayin returns as the quarterback. He has plenty of talent around him, featuring wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and running back Bo Jackson. The Buckeyes were the top defensive team in the country last year as well.

Texas and Oregon round out the top contenders at $0.11 per share, led by Heisman Trophy candidates at quarterback as well. Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is second in the Heisman market at $0.12, trailing only Carr ($0.13). Oregon's Dante Moore is $0.06 per share, joining Sayin ($0.07) and a host of other players at that price range. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.