Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for trading these 2026-27 NFL MVP markets

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to a $500 bonus after $25 in trades. One of the trading markets available at Kalshi is the NFL MVP award for the 2026-27 season, where Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are both trading at $0.11 per share. Claim your up to $500 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Eligible users will receive between $15 and $500 trading credits. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

Kalshi NFL MVP trading preview

The NFL MVP race has been thrilling the last two seasons, starting with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Bills quarterback Josh Allen battling it out in 2024. Allen ultimately won the award, but Jackson is a two-time winner. They sit atop the Kalshi MVP market heading into the 2026-27 campaign, with both priced at $0.11 per share.

Last season, Rams veteran Matthew Stafford beat out Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. This award is dominated by quarterbacks, as the last time a non-quarterback won the award was in 2012 when running back Adrian Peterson took home the honors. As history suggests, Kashi's NFL MVP market is dominated by quarterbacks.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is $0.10 per share after passing for 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for a career-high 498 yards and two scores. He did all of that without a pair of injured starting offensive linemen, so his ceiling is even higher this year. Other contenders include Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ($0.09), Maye ($0.07) and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ($0.07). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.