Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to a $500 bonus for trading these AL Cy Young markets

August is just a few days away, and that means we only have two full months left of regular-season baseball until the pitcher of the year awards are crowned. The chase to win the American League Cy Young award is on, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to a $500 bonus after $25 in trades. July has been a major deciding factor in distinguishing the frontrunners, and it has become a two-man race with the Yankees' Cam Schlittler now priced at $0.53 per share to win and the Blue Jays' Dylan Cease priced at $0.41 on Kalshi. Trade $25 and get up to $500 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

Kalshi AL Cy Young trading preview

Cam Schlittler's trading price of $0.53 on Kalshi has surged 13% over the past week, while Dylan Cease's at $0.41 has slipped 3%, signaling growing market confidence in the Yankees' rookie over his AL CY Young competitor. Schlittler's dominant performance against the Phillies on July 24 helped him reestablish a clear lead in the AL Cy Young race. He tossed just over seven scoreless innings, allowed only three hits with no walks while striking out 12 in the Yankees' 1-0 victory. Going head-to-head, the 25-year-old ace from New York also has a better record when it comes to wins and losses at 10-6 compared to Cease's at 7-5. His 10 wins are currently tied for 12th in all of MLB.

Cease has a more comparable earned run average at 2.46 through Wednesday's games, while Schlittler still has a slight edge with a 2.06 ERA that is second in the league. Cease does have time to make up ground in this race with an estimated 10-12 starts remaining for both pitchers. The Blue Jays starter also has more strikeouts this season with 167, contrary to the Yankees star at 157, which is currently ranked third. Cease's best July performance was a complete game that was a one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts against the Red Sox, the first for the Blue Jays in 16 years. He also nearly pitched a no-hitter against the Giants just weeks ago. Against Boston, Dylan Cease was only the second pitcher in the modern era to go eight-plus innings, allow no more than one hit and strike out 10 or more batters in consecutive road starts.

Schlittler is looking to become the seventh Yankees pitcher to win the AL Cy Young Award, and a win for Cease would make him the fifth Blue Jay to claim the top pitcher's honor. Other pitchers in the AL Cy Young market are Boston's Sonny Gray ($0.04) and Tampa Bay's Drew Rasmussen ($0.02). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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