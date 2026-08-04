Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus to trade Vikings Week 1 starter, Kyler Murray or JJ McCarthy

The 2026 NFL season is less than a month away, and prediction markets are already open on Kalshi. Predicting who will start at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings is one way to claim the latest Kalshi promo CBSSPORTS, which is now offering up to a $500 bonus in credits after $25 in trades. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn prediction market payment methods and see our best prediction market promos.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

Vikings Week 1 starting quarterback trading preview

Kyler Murray is showing strong signs in training camp that he will be the starter for the Vikings. His talent is unmatched, as he is quick and elusive on offense. Kalshi has him priced at $0.85 per share to start Week 1. Murray has a clear advantage to be the number one quarterback option for Minnesota, as his threat as a running quarterback is a challenge for defenses to contain. Murray's decorated career goes back to his days in college football when he was the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner. He was also the 2019 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice, in 2020 and 2021.

JJ McCarthy, who was the Vikings' starting quarterback last season, is trading at $0.18 on Kalshi to start Week 1 of the 2026-27 NFL season. McCarthy has had a tough time trying to establish himself in the NFL going into his third season. He has dealt with a slew of injuries, including missing his entire rookie season in 2024 due to a torn right meniscus. After missing multiple games last season due to additional injuries, McCarthy was only able to make 10 starts for Minnesota, but did show positive momentum as a quarterback late in the season for the Vikings before suffering another recurring injury that was related to his throwing hand. Trade on the Vikings starting quarterback with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.