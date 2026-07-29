Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for White Sox-Yankees, Dodgers-Mariners, MLB on Wednesday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. All 30 MLB teams will play on Wednesday, with games like Mets-Braves and Cardinals-Cubs. A full slate of games on the MLB schedule means plenty of opportunities to claim this Kalshi sign-up bonus. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

We've use the SportsLine Projection Model and our MLB experts to craft a trio of MLB picks that make up our Wednesday Kalshi best trades. Positions include predictions for Rays vs. Rangers, White Sox vs. Yankees and Dodgers vs. Mariners. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Wednesday

Rays vs. Rangers: Tampa Bay to win outright ($0.58 per share)

White Sox vs. Yankees: Chicago to win outright ($0.43 per share)

Dodgers vs. Mariners: Los Angeles to win outright ($0.62 per share)

Rays vs. Rangers: Tampa Bay to win outright ($0.58 per share)

"OK, the Rangers got their upset win Tuesday, nice job. But now the back end of their bullpen is really taxed and perhaps not available on Wednesday led by All-Star closer Jacob Latz," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "It's two mediocre lefty starting pitchers in MacKenzie Gore and Ian Seymour. Tampa Bay is better vs. southpaws at 21-10. And the Rays rarely lose B2B games this year at the Trop." Trade MLB here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

White Sox vs. Yankees: Chicago to win outright ($0.43 per share)

The Yankees took Games 1 and 2 in this four-game series, but the White Sox are still clinging to a 1.5-game lead in the AL Central and they'll need a response here to avoid opening the door for Cleveland. Davis Martin has been one of Chicago's most reliable starters on the season, with a 9-5 record and a 3.49 ERA. They'll have a tall order in overcoming Yankees ace Cam Schlittler, but prior to a dazzling outing against Philadelphia last week, he had given up seven home runs in his previous five starts. The model predicts that the White Sox win in 55% of simulations at home. Trade Yankees vs. White Sox here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Dodgers vs. Mariners: Los Angeles to win outright ($0.62 per share)

"I'll lay the (higher share price) again for the Eric Lauer Dodgers experience... Since coming over to Los Angeles, the Dodgers are 8-0 when Lauer pitches for them," SportsLine MLB expert Eric Cohen said. "Not to mention that current Mariners hitters are only 7 of 41 against him (.171 average). Until this fad loses, I'll keep playing it over and over again." Trade Mariners vs. Dodgers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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