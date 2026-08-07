Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get up to $500 bonus for Yankees-Braves, Mets-Pirates, MLB predictions on Friday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. The MLB takes center stage again on Friday night with all 30 teams in action, including matchups like Braves vs. Yankees, with Atlanta trying to extend its eight-game winning streak. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's experts have provided picks for tonight's MLB matchups, with picks from Yankees vs. Braves, Red Sox vs. Athletics and Pirates vs. Mets making up our best Friday Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Friday

Yankees vs. Braves: New York to win ($0.58 per share)

Red Sox vs. Athletics: Boston to win by more than 1.5 runs ($0.55 per share)

Pirates vs. Mets: New York to win ($0.44 per share)

Yankees vs. Braves: New York to win ($0.58 per share)

"The pinstripes have scored over two runs just once all week, and it was in a 13-7 blowout loss to the Cardinals," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "But things are even rougher for Tyler Mahle on the road. The Braves starter is 0-6 with an 8.04 ERA in nine road games, and has been far worse under the lights (5.95 ERA in 11 games) as well. The Braves are on a roll, though their last nine games on the road have produced just four wins. Max Fried can limit his former team; in his three starts since his return from the IL, he's given up four runs on eight hits with 18 strikeouts." Trade Braves vs. Yankees with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Red Sox vs. Athletics: Boston to win by more than 1.5 runs ($0.55 per share)

"The poor Athletics have lost 11 of 12. They were just swept by the Reds, suffering three one-run defeats. This matchup does not look as favorable," Thompson said. "Boston has been the hottest team in baseball over the last month. Just over the last two weeks, the Red Sox OPS at home is .845 and vs. right-handers is .811. Those splits are roughly 300 points higher than what the A's are doing. Payton Tolle (6-6, 3.30 ERA) has been solid, and he should get run sport as the surging Sox lineup faces Jack Perkins (0-4, 7.44 ERA last seven games) and a bullpen with a 6.26 ERA since mid-July." Trade Athletics vs. Red Sox here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Pirates vs. Mets: New York to win ($0.44 per share)

"Mets rookie LHP Zac Thornton has given up seven earned runs in his last five starts," Thompson said. "Thornton, and a bullpen with a 1.65 ERA the last two weeks, combine to face a fumbling Pirates lineup that's scored exactly two runs in four of five. The Mets scored 13 runs on Thursday to complete a sweep at Cleveland. They scored six runs in all three games vs. a slew of decent Guardians arms. Carmen Mlodzinski will open for the Pirates, and he's embraced that role. But we prefer the hitting trends of the road side, and Thornton can shut down a team that has the worst OPS vs. left-handers over the last 15 days." Trade Mets vs. Pirates here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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