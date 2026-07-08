Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Get upgraded $15 bonus for Rays-Yankees, Cardinals-Brewers, MLB on Wednesday

The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades.The World Cup doesn't resume until Thursday, but there are 15 games on the MLB schedule. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15 and receive your $15 trading bonus:

We've used the SportsLine Projection Model and MLB expert Eric Cohen to generate our best Wednesday Kalshi trades, which include MLB picks from Rays vs. Yankees, Nationals vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Brewers. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Wedneday

Rays vs. Yankees: More than 7.5 total runs scored ($0.50 per share)

Nationals vs. Astros: Washington to win outright ($0.54 per share)

Cardinals vs. Brewers: Milwaukee wins by more than 1.5 runs ($0.44 per share)

Rays vs. Yankees: More than 7.5 total runs scored ($0.50 per share)

With Shane McClanahan and Gerrit Cole on the mound, you might be inclined to think this will be a pitcher's duel. However, prior to throwing six shutout innings against the Royals in his last start, McClanahan had given up a total of 16 runs in his previous four outings. Meanwhile, Cole has a mediocre 4.01 ERA on the season and has given up five home runs in his last four starts. The model predicts 10.1 runs on average and that at least 8 runs are scored in 73% of simulations. Trade Yankees vs. Rays here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Nationals vs. Astros: Washington to win outright ($0.54 per share)

"Foster Griffin continues to be an ATM for traders, having compiled a 9-2 record with a 2.87 ERA for the Nationals in 2026. Washington has won 8 of his last 9 starts dating back to mid-May, while the left hander has surrendered only one run in six straight outings," Cohen said. "Meanwhile, Houston has lost each of Spencer Arrighetti's last four starts. Look for the Nationals to capture the series win on Wednesday." Trade Astros vs. Nationals here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

Cardinals vs. Brewers: Milwaukee wins by more than 1.5 runs ($0.44 per share)

What was originally scheduled as a four-game series is now a five-game series after a rainout earlier in the season, and Milwaukee has won the first three matchups. The Brewers will send Kyle Harrison to the mound and he's finally realizing his potential as one of baseball's top pitching prospects. He sports a 2.82 ERA on the season and has an 8-1 record. Meanwhile, Michael McGreevy has been great for the Cardinals (3.12 ERA), but he was roughed up for five earned runs over four innings in his only previous start against Milwaukee this season. The model predicts that the Brewers win by two runs or more in 46% of simulations, making this an extremely fair price. Trade Brewers vs. Cardinals here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades:

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