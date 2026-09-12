The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades, and with the NFL starting this week and another jam-packed college slate, there are plenty of California football teams as options to take advantage of this offer. Claim the enhanced Kalshi California promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

The Los Angeles Chargers open their season at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, and before then, multiple California college football teams are in action Saturday, including Cal vs. Syracuse (3:30 p.m. ET), San Diego State vs. UCLA (7:15 p.m. ET) and Louisiana vs. USC (11 p.m. ET). We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available for these games.

If you're wondering is Kalshi legal in California, you should know that Kalshi is just one of multiple California prediction markets operating in the state. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

California vs. Syracuse Kalshi preview

Cal makes the cross-country flight to Upstate New York on Saturday against Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome, formerly known as the Carrier Dome. Syracuse defeated New Hampshire, 66-3, at home last week and outgained the Wildcats 514-159. Cal's a significantly tougher challenge, though, despite the Bears opening with a 45-24 loss to UCLA. Sophomore Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw for 3,454 yards as a freshman last year for Cal, which returns nine starters, including six on offense.

Syracuse defeated Cal, 33-25, in their first year as ACC rivals last year. The Orange went just 3-9 last year and return seven starters from that team.

Syracuse is trading at $0.61 per contract to win at home, while California is trading at $0.40 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

San Diego State vs. UCLA Kalshi preview

Both San Diego State and UCLA are coming off opening wins, with San Diego defeating Portland State, 53-20, and UCLA already winning its first Golden State battle, defeating Cal, 45-24, last week. Jayden Denegal, a returning starter for San Diego, threw for 137 yards and two touchdowns, but he wasn't asked to do much due to the nature of the game. Lucky Sutton, San Diego's leading rusher from last year, had three touchdowns.

UCLA dominated Cal on the ground, rushing for 277 yards and six touchdowns on 8.7 yards per rush. UCLA is 22-1-1 all-time against San Diego State, but the Aztecs' one win came in 2019. They've played only one other time since then — a 35-10 UCLA win in 2023.

UCLA is trading at $0.81 per contract to win, while San Diego State is trading at $0.20 to win. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Louisiana vs. USC Kalshi preview

USC is ranked No. 14 in the nation and is one of the few teams with two games played already. The Trojans are 2-0, most recently defeating Fresno State, 39-0, last week. USC is averaging 40.5 points per game this season, and returning starter Jayden Maiava leads the nation with 695 passing yards. He's completed 88.9% of his passes (48 of 54).

Louisiana defeated Lamar, 38-7, in its opener. Louisiana has gone 6-7 in three of its last four seasons, but also went 10-4 in 2024 and 13-1 in 2021 as a Sun Belt conference member.

USC is trading at $0.98 per contract to win, while Louisiana is trading at $0.03 to win. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Cardinals vs. Chargers Kalshi preview

The Chargers kick off their NFL season at home against one of the teams with the lowest projected win total this season. The Chargers are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and made the postseason in three of their last four seasons, but never made it past the Wild Card Round during those years. Justin Herbert enters his seventh NFL season and third with Jim Harbaugh as head coach.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are coming off a 3-14 season, and Mike LaFleur is making his head coaching debut with Arizona. The Cardinals have won four games or fewer in three of their last four seasons, and last year had the fourth-worst scoring defense at 28.7 points per game allowed.

The Chargers are trading at $0.81 per contract to win, while the Cardinals are trading at $0.19. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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