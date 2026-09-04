The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades, and with the college football Week 1 schedule here, there are plenty of California teams as options to take advantage of this offer. Stanford and USC both look to build off Week 0 victories in Stanford vs. Miami and USC vs. Fresno State, with both games taking place in California. Claim the enhanced Kalshi California promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

The Week 1 college football slate for California teams includes Stanford vs. No. 7 Miami and Fresno State vs. No. 14 USC at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, UCLA vs. California at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and San Diego State vs. Portland State at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available for these games.

If you're wondering is Kalshi legal in California, you should know that Kalshi is just one of several California prediction markets operating in the state. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Stanford vs. Miami preview

Stanford remains at home after its 37-27 win over Hawaii at Stanford Stadium in Week 0. However, this week, the Cardinal welcome a team ranked in the top 10. Stanford hosts No. 7 Miami on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. Stanford's offense impressed last week with its 37-point outburst and 483 yards of total offense, led by Davis Warren's 310 passing yards and Micah Ford's 99 rushing yards and three scores. Stanford had five different pass catchers with at least 40 yards.

The Cardinal will need that offensive success to carry over against Miami, which has Heisman Trophy candidate Darian Mensah leading the offense. Mensah was second in the nation in passing yards (3,973) and touchdowns (34) at Duke last year and makes his Miami debut. Miami went 13-3 last year and reached the National Championship Game before losing to Indiana, 27-21.

Stanford winning would be a significant upset, with the Cardinal trading at $0.07 per contract to win at home, while Miami is trading at $0.95 per contract. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

USC vs. Fresno State Kalshi preview

Like Stanford, the Trojans also take the field Friday at 9 p.m. ET for their second game of the season. USC defeated San Jose State, 42-26, last week. Jayden Maiava completed 25 of 29 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns in a game that wasn't nearly as competitive as the final score indicates. San Jose State scored 23 points in the fourth quarter, and USC led 35-3 entering the final period. USC is ranked 14th in the nation after going 9-4 last season.

Fresno State went 9-4 last season for its fourth winning season over the last five years. Fresno State graduated quarterback E.J. Warner, but returns leading receiver Josiah Freeman (642 yards, 6 TDs). The Trojans are 4-1 all-time against Fresno State.

USC is trading at $0.94 per contract to win at home, while Fresno State is trading at $0.07 per contract. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

UCLA vs. California Kalshi preview

Another California school vs. California school takes place this weekend, with Cal hosting UCLA on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET. UCLA leads the all-time series 57-36-1, but California won the most recent meeting in 2023, 33-7. UCLA won their matchups the four years before the 2023 Cal win during their years as Pac-12 rivals. UCLA is now in the Big Ten, with Cal in the ACC.

UCLA is coming off a 3-9 season and begins its first year under head coach Bob Chesney. Cal went 7-6 last year and begins its first year under head coach Tosh Lupoi. UCLA returns starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who will be surrounded by a new crop from the transfer portal. California returns QB1 Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who threw for 3,454 yards last season. He'll also be surrounded by transfer portal playmakers.

UCLA is trading at $0.54 per contract to win on the road, while California is trading at $0.47 per contract. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

San Diego State vs. Portland State Kalshi preview

San Diego State hosts Portland State on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET. Portland State is an FCS school, so San Diego State should have a significant talent advantage. Portland State is also coming off a 31-24 loss to UC Davis, also an FCS school, last week. The Aztecs are coming off a 9-4 season and return starting quarterback Jayden Denegal. They also return leading rusher Lucky Sutton, who rushed for 1,297 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

San Diego State is trading at $0.98 per contract to win at home, while Portland State is trading at $0.03. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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