The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades, and this weekend provides a busy slate for California football. The Week 2 NFL schedule wraps up Monday in California, with Rams vs. Giants as one of plenty of California football teams as options to utilize this offer. Claim the enhanced Kalshi California promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

All three California NFL teams play in the Golden State this weekend. Sunday features Raiders vs. Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET and Dolphins vs. 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET. Satuday features a busy California college football slate, including UCLA vs. Purdue at 11 p.m. ET. We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available for these games.

If you're wondering is Kalshi legal in California, you should know that Kalshi is just one of multiple California prediction markets operating in the state. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review.

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Purdue vs. UCLA Kalshi preview

UCLA defeated San Diego State, 28-10, last week to improve to 2-0 on the season. For the first time this season, the Bruins will play a team that doesn't reside in California, but they remain in the Golden State to host Purdue. The Boilermakers are 1-1 this season and coming off a 38-36 double-overtime loss to Wake Forest last week.

UCLA senior running back Wayne Knight has six touchdowns in two games since transferring from James Madison, where he rushed for 1,373 yards last season. Nico Iamaleava, a returning starter, has completed 14 of 22 passes in each of his first two games, and the Bruins' defense is allowing just 17 points per game. These two programs haven't met since 1980 heading into their Big Ten season openers on Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.

UCLA is trading at $0.85 per share to win, while Purdue is trading at $0.15. The Bruins are priced at $0.48 per contract to win by more than 14.5 points, while the "No" on that result is $0.53. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Raiders vs. Chargers Kalshi preview

The Chargers were on the wrong side of the biggest upset of Week 1, falling to the Arizona Cardinals, 26-14. The Chargers never led in the contest despite entering as significant favorites, but Justin Herbert and Co. look to move past that result. The Chargers went 11-6 last year and made the playoffs, while the Raiders went 3-14 and had the No. 1 overall pick.

However, the Raiders are coming off a Week 1 victory, besting the Dolphins at home, 27-13. Las Vegas travels to Los Angeles for this matchup, though, and the Chargers have won four straight against the Raiders and five straight at home against them.

The Chargers are trading at $0.73 per contract to win, while the Raiders are trading at $0.28. Los Angeles is trading at $0.52 to win by more than 6.5 points, while the "No" for that result is trading at $0.49. Trade on Chargers football with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Dolphins vs. 49ers Kalshi preview

It could be a long season for Miami, which lost to Las Vegas, which had the No. 1 overall pick last year, 27-13 in the opener. The Dolphins totaled just 259 yards of offense and had two turnovers. Star running back De'Von Achane was held to 3.3 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, the 49ers knocked off the favorites to win this year's Super Bowl in a 27-7 victory over the Rams in Australia on Thursday, September 10. Brock Purdy threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns, and the 49ers' defense held the Rams to 290 yards and forced two turnovers. The 49ers are coming off a 12-5 season, compared to Miami at 7-10 last year.

The 49ers are trading at $0.90 per contract to win, while the Dolphins are trading at $0.12. San Francisco is priced at $0.49 to win by more than 13.5 points, while the "No" on that result is $0.52. Trade on 49ers football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Giants vs. Rams Kalshi preview

The Rams make their United States season debut on Monday Night Football, returning to Los Angeles after a 27-7 loss to the 49ers in Australia in Week 1. The Rams will be happy to be home after their rough performance in the opener, including Matthew Stafford throwing for just 155 yards. However, the Rams still top the Kalshi price chart to win the Super Bowl, as one poor showing hasn't changed that result for a deep, talented roster. Myles Garrett (knee) is out, though.

The Giants are coming off an impressive Sunday Night Football showing, defeating the Cowboys, 28-20. New York dominated time of possession (36:40 to 23:20) and scored a touchdown on four of its seven drives. Jaxson Dart threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns as the Giants opened the John Harbaugh era with a victory.

The Rams are trading at $0.75 per contract to win, while the Giants are trading at $0.26. Los Angeles is priced at $0.47 to win by more than 7.5 points, while the "No" on that result is $0.54. Trade on Rams football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.