California's biggest NFL rivalry is taking a rather long detour in Week 1. The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams travel across the Pacific for Thursday night's showdown at Melbourne Cricket Ground, the first regular-season NFL game played in Australia. Kickoff arrives at 8:35 p.m. ET on Thursday, with two 12-win NFC West teams providing the league's historic introduction to Melbourne. The Rams are trading at $0.65 per share to beat the 49ers, who are trading at $0.36 per share. The newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after their first $25 in trades. Claim the enhanced Kalshi California promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

The California-centered Week 1 matchup gives users several Rams vs. 49ers prediction markets to explore on Kalshi. Los Angeles enters the season after reaching the NFC Championship Game, while San Francisco is trying to build on its own 12-5 regular season before last January's early postseason exit. We'll examine the high-level matchup before taking a closer look at what both California teams accomplished during busy offseasons.

If you're wondering if Kalshi is legal in California, you should know that Kalshi is just one of several California prediction markets operating in the state. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review.

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers preview

These teams finished with identical 12-5 records last season, but Los Angeles produced the more impressive resume. The Rams scored 518 points, allowed just 346, and rode Matthew Stafford's monster MVP season all the way to the NFC Championship Game. Stafford threw for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns, while Puka Nacua piled up 1,715 receiving yards.

San Francisco wasn't exactly limping around, either. Kyle Shanahan's team won 12 games despite quarterback Brock Purdy missing significant time, and Christian McCaffrey again functioned as the centerpiece when healthy. The 49ers also own the longer-term upper hand in this rivalry under Shanahan and Sean McVay, although Los Angeles has won four of the last five meetings. Add a 16-hour flight, a Friday morning local kickoff, and about 100,000 people at the MCG, and this isn't exactly a normal NFC West opener.

Los Angeles is trading at $0.65 per share to defeat San Francisco, while the 49ers are trading at $0.36 per share. Trade on Rams-49ers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Los Angeles Rams & San Francisco 49ers offseason review

Los Angeles looked at a team that came four points from the Super Bowl and decided to go nuclear. The Rams acquired Myles Garrett from Cleveland, then landed two-time All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie from Kansas City and reunited him with former Chiefs teammate Jaylen Watson. If that wasn't enough, Aaron Donald also came out of retirement, although his return won't begin in Australia. It's a remarkable amount of defensive horsepower added to a roster that already had Stafford, Nacua, Kyren Williams, Davante Adams, and one of the NFL's better offenses. In short, Los Angeles spent the offseason behaving like its championship window is destiny.

San Francisco attacked a different to-do list. The 49ers gave Purdy a massive new target by signing veteran Mike Evans, whose 108 career touchdown receptions immediately add another dimension to Shanahan's offense. Christian Kirk joined the receiving corps, Osa Odighizuwa arrived via trade to reinforce the defensive line, and familiar linebacker Dre Greenlaw returned after a year away. The largest questions, though, involve players who were already there. Nick Bosa and George Kittle spent much of the offseason working back from major injuries, and both have progressed toward playing in Melbourne. Trade on Rams-49ers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.