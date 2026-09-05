The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades, which can be used to trade on Week 1 college football in Florida. Florida and Florida State are both in action this weekend, giving users in the Sunshine State plenty of opportunities to get in on the action. Claim the enhanced Kalshi Florida promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

The weekend of football in Florida includes South Florida vs. FIU at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Florida vs. FAU at 7:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, and Florida State vs. No. 19 SMU at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday. We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available for these games.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Florida vs. FAU Kalshi preview

Florida and FAU meet for the fifth time ever on Saturday evening, as the Gators try to improve to 5-0 in the series. They are 24-2 at home against non-conference opponents since 2014, and FAU is 0-11 against SEC schools all-time. The Gators went 4-8 last season, firing head coach Billy Napier after Week 8.

New head coach Jon Sumrall takes over Florida after going 20-8 in two seasons at Tulane. He is squaring off against FAU's Zach Kittley, who went 4-8 in his first season at the helm last year. Florida is trading at $0.95 per share to win Saturday's game. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

FIU vs. South Florida Kalshi preview

Another in-state matchup takes place at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, with South Florida looking to build on its 9-4 campaign last year. The Bulls went 6-0 at home, but they lost head coach Alex Golesh to Auburn. They have 44 new transfers on their roster this season, with Brian Hartline taking over as the head coach after spending eight seasons as Ohio State's offensive coordinator.

FIU went 7-6 last season, closing the year on a four-game winning streak. The Panthers are trying to win their fifth straight game for the first time as an FBS school. South Florida is trading at $0.84 per share, with FIU at $0.16 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Florida State vs. SMU Kalshi preview

Florida State and No. 19 SMU meet in primetime on Monday night to cap off the opening week of college football. The Seminoles were among the handful of teams that played in Week 0, notching a 34-17 win over New Mexico State. They are seeking revenge against SMU after being blown out 42-16 in their first meeting in 2024.



The Seminoles are led by transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels, who completed 17 of 27 passes in his debut. SMU has posted at least nine wins in each of the last three seasons, and it is 14-2 in conference play since joining the ACC in 2024. The Mustangs are trading at $0.59 per share, while the Seminoles are at $0.41 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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