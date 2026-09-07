The upgraded Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades, which can be used to trade on Florida State vs. SMU on Monday night. The Seminoles won their Week 0 matchup against New Mexico State, and now they'll take on the SMU Mustangs at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the enhanced Kalshi Florida promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available for Florida State vs. SMU.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Florida State vs. SMU Kalshi preview

Florida State and No. 19 SMU meet in primetime on Monday night to cap off the opening week of college football. The Seminoles were among the handful of teams that played in Week 0, notching a 34-17 win over New Mexico State. They are seeking revenge against SMU after being blown out 42-16 in their first meeting in 2024.



The Seminoles are led by transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels, who completed 17 of 27 passes in his debut. SMU has posted at least nine wins in each of the last three seasons, and it is 14-2 in conference play since joining the ACC in 2024. The Mustangs are trading at $0.59 per share, while the Seminoles are at $0.41 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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