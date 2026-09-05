The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades, including Week 1 of the college football season. Those looking to get into the action in the Peach State can do so by taking advantage of the college football prediction markets in Georgia, trading on teams like Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and more. Claim the enhanced Kalshi Georgia promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Georgia will host Tennessee State at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, and Georgia Southern will take on Charleston Southern at 7 p.m. ET.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Georgia vs. Tennessee State Kalshi preview

Georgia is trading at $0.54 to win by 46 or more points on Kalshi. The Bulldogs finished the 2025 season at 12-2 (7-1 SEC), which included winning the SEC Championship Game before losing to Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal.

Gunner Stockton will return as Georgia's starting quarterback, having thrown for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions on 269 of 386 passing in 14 games. Three Bulldogs players made CBSSports' preseason All-America teams, with center Drew Bobo as a first team selection and defensive backs Ellis Robinson IV and KJ Bolden on the second team.

Georgia ranked seventh among SEC teams in total offense (402.4 yards per game), sixth in scoring offense (32.1 points per game), fourth in total defense (298.0 yards allowed per game) and second in scoring defense (17.6 points allowed per game). Tennessee State finished the 2025 season with a 2-10 (0-8 OVC-Big South) record during its first season under head coach Reggie Barlow. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Georgia Southern vs. Charleston Southern Kalshi preview

Georgia Southern to win by 26 or more points against Charleston Southern is trading at $0.52 per share, while Charleston Southern is trading at $0.48 to win or lose by 25 points or fewer on Kalshi. Georgia Southern went 7-6 (4-4 Sun Belt) during its fourth season under head coach Clay Helton in 2025.

The Eagles will start seventh-year transfer quarterback Max Johnson, who spent the past two seasons at North Carolina after previous stints with LSU and Texas A&M. Johnson had previously started 12 games for LSU in 2021 and eight games for Texas A&M in 2023, but was limited to just five appearances during two seasons at North Carolina.

Georgia Southern added 21 total players through the transfer portal, including wide receivers Andre Greene Jr. and Ashton Hollins, cornerback Gregory Delaine Jr. and edge rusher Festus Davies. Charleston Southern finished 2025 with a 4-4 (5-7 Big South) record, which included four consecutive losses to open the season at 0-4. The Buccaneers have gone 10-25 (6-16 Big South) in three seasons under head coach Gabe Giardina. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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