The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, including Week 3 of the college football season and Week 2 of the NFL season. Georgia residents looking to take advantage of the college football prediction markets in the Peach State, trading on No. 2 Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern and Georgia State, as well as the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, and many more. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

College football games involving teams from the Peach State on Saturday include Georgia facing Arkansas on the road at 12 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech hosting Mercer at 12 p.m. ET, Georgia State facing UCF on the road at 7 p.m. ET, and Georgia Southern facing Jacksonville State on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Falcons will host the NFC South Division rival Panthers in their Week 2 home opener at Mercedes-Benz at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Georgia vs. Arkansas preview

Georgia enters Week 3 with a 55.0 scoring margin, the best in the entire FBS, having defeated Tennessee State, 63-3, in Week 1, and Western Kentucky, 70-20, in Week 2. Gunner Stockton has thrown for 436 yards and eight touchdowns on 28 of 32 passing in his first two games. The Bulldogs currently ranked first among SEC teams in scoring offense with 66.5 points per game and fourth in scoring defense with 11.5 points allowed per game.

Arkansas is coming off a 43-10 loss to No. 17 Utah last Saturday. Quarterback KJ Jackson was held to 139 yards and one touchdown on 14 of 34 passing and recorded a team-high 34 yards on seven rushing attempts in the loss.

Georgia has a 12-4 record against Arkansas all-time, which includes winning three consecutive games dating back to 2014. Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Bulldogs are trading at up to $0.48 to win by 28 or more points on Saturday, while the Razorbacks losing by 27 points or fewer or winning outright is trading at $0.53 per share, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Georgia Tech vs. Mercer preview

Georgia Tech fell to 0-2 with a 45-24 home loss to No. 15 Tennessee on Saturday. Quarterback Alberto Mendoza threw for 221 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 26 of 40 passing and was sacked four times during the loss.

Mercer was handed its first loss of the 2026 season by Furman on Saturday after wins in Weeks 0 and 1. The Paladins defeated the Bears, 20-13, with Mercer quarterback Jaylen King throwing for 196 yards and four touchdowns on 18 of 35 passing.

Georgia Tech has a 16-1-1 all-time record against Mercer, having won 14 consecutive games since 1903. The Yellow Jackets are trading at up to $0.52 to win by 39 or more points on Saturday, while the Bears are trading at $0.49 to lose by 38 or fewer points or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville State preview

Georgia Southern fell to 1-1 after being beaten, 22-7, by Clemson in Week 2. The Eagles went 4 of 17 on third downs and were held to 266 total yards in Saturday's loss.

Jacksonville State fell to 1-2 with a loss to Ohio on Saturday, following a Week 0 win against North Dakota State and a Week 2 win against Eastern Kentucky. Quarterback Caden Creel has thrown for 677 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions on 51 of 75 passing, while also recording a team-best 218 yards and two touchdowns on 54 rushing attempts, in three games.

Georgia Southern has a 6-1 record against Jacksonville State all-time, which includes six consecutive wins since 1939. The Eagles are trading at up to $0.38 per share to win Saturday's game, while Jacksonville State is trading at $0.62 per share, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Georgia State vs. UCF preview

Georgia State cruised to a 2-0 start with a 59-10 win against North Carolina A&T in Week 1 and a 31-17 win against Kennesaw State in Week 2. The Panthers combined for 230 yards and three touchdowns on 47 rushing attempts, with senior Lanear McCrary Jr. recording a team-best 101 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries last week.

UCF followed a 73-6 win in Week 1 with a 12-7 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 2. The Knights were held to 206 total yards, going 4 of 13 on third downs and 0 of 3 on fourth downs. Saturday's game will mark the first time Georgia State has ever played against UCF in its history.

Georgia State is trading at up to $0.49 to lose by 17 or fewer points against UCF on Saturday, while the Knights are trading at $0.52 to win by 18 or more points, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Falcons vs. Panthers preview

The Falcons have already faced early turmoil as starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out days before a Week 1 loss to the Steelers. Backup Cooper Rush, who started in his absence, threw for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Bijan Robinson was a bright spot for the Falcons' offense with 173 all-purpose yards and one touchdown, leading all players in carries (21), rushing yards (83) receptions (8) and receiving yards (90) for the game.

The Panthers found themselves in a shootout with the Bears, losing 59-37 in Week 1. Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 361 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 23 of 37 passing, while also scoring on a 7-yard run.

The Panthers won both of their biannual matchups against the Falcons in 2025 and have a 7-5 advantage in the series since 2020. Carolina is trading at $0.57 per share to win on Sunday, while Atlanta is trading at $0.44 per share at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.