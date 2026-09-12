The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades, including Week 2 of the college football season. Those looking to get into the action in the Peach State can do so by taking advantage of the college football prediction markets in Georgia, trading on teams like No. 3 Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern and Georgia State, as well as the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, and more. Claim the enhanced Kalshi Georgia promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Georgia will host Western Kentucky at 12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, while Georgia Tech will host No. 20 Tennessee at 7 p.m. ET, and Georgia Southern will take on Clemson on the road at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Falcons will kick off their season on the road against the Steelers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Georgia vs. Western Kentucky preview

Georgia cruised to a 63-3 win against Tennessee State in Week 1, having jumped out to a 35-3 lead at halftime. Quarterback Gunner Stockton threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 15 of 16 passing, with backups Ryan Montgomery and Hezekiah Millender each throwing for touchdowns late in the game.

Nate Frazier led the Bulldogs with 72 yards and three touchdowns on four rushing attempts, averaging 18.0 yards per game, including a 48-yard touchdown on the team's opening drive. Georgia totaled 272 yards and four touchdowns on 27 rushing attempts, with an average of 10.1 yards per carry.

Western Kentucky lost, 49-14, to Nevada in Week 1, despite a solid performance from running back Ajay Allen, who recorded 102 yards and two touchdowns on 21 rushing attempts. Georgia is trading at $0.47 per share to win by more than 41 points, while Western Kentucky is trading at $0.54 per share to lose by 41 or fewer points or win outright at Kalshi. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee preview

Georgia Tech was upset by Colorado in its Week 1 home opener last Thursday. The Yellow Jackets held a 13-7 lead late in the fourth quarter before Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis threw a 20-yard touchdown to tight end Charlie Williams with 0:37 remaining.

Tennessee is coming off a 56-9 win against Furman in Week 1, with quarterback Faizon Brandon being named SEC Freshman of the Week. Brandon threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns on 13 of 17 passing, while also recording 68 yards and two touchdowns on 10 rushing attempts in his collegiate debut.

Tennessee is trading at $0.53 per share to win Saturday's game by more than 11 points, while Georgia Tech is trading at $0.49 per share to lose by 11 or fewer points or win outright at Kalshi. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Georgia Southern vs. Clemson preview

Georgia Southern cruised to a 31-0 win against Charleston Southern in Week 1. Quarterback Max Johnson threw for 281 yards and one touchdown on 28 of 39 passing during the win. The Eagles combined for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 30 rushing attempts, with Jamarian Samuel averaging a game-high 11.5 yards per carry.

Clemson was defeated, 51-10, by LSU in its Week 1 game in Baton Rouge. Clemson's defense allowed 644 yards and an 11 of 16 third down efficiency during the loss, while the offense recorded 145 yards and went 1 of 13 on third downs.

Clemson is trading at $0.52 per share to win by more than 20 points, while Georgia Southern is trading at $0.49 per share to lose by 20 points or less or win outright at Kalshi. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Falcons vs. Steelers preview

The Falcons announced that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out for Sunday's game due to an oblique injury on Friday, with Cooper Rush starting in his absence. Rush has gone 9-7 in 16 career starts, having thrown for 3,766 yards, 20 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on 364 of 596 passing. The Steelers ranked 29th among NFL teams in passing defense with 243.9 yards allowed per game.

Pittsburgh made several offensive additions during the offseason, acquiring Michael Pittman Jr. in a trade with the Colts and signing running backs Rico Dowdle and Jamel Dean, who will join Jaylen Warren fresh off a breakout season in which he recorded 958 yards and six touchdowns on 211 rushing attempts. Atlanta ranked 15th among NFL teams for total defense with 326.6 yards allowed per game and 19th in scoring defense with 23.6 points allowed per game.

The Steelers have a 16-2-1 advantage in 19 all-time games against the Falcons, including five consecutive wins dating back to 2010. Pittsburgh is trading at up to $0.49 per share to win by four or more points on Sunday, while Atlanta is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright. Trade on NFL football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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