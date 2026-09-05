There are 13 FBS programs in Texas, and 12 of those schools have a slot on the Week 1 college football schedule, giving Texans ample opportunity to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn $25 in bonus trading credits to use on their favorite teams after making $25 worth of trades. The top Week 1 college football matchups in the Lone Star State this week include Texas vs. Texas State, Texas A&M vs. Missouri State, Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian, and Baylor vs. Auburn. Claim the enhanced Kalshi Texas promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available and provide information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, as well as our team of experts. They've locked in predictions for Texas vs. Texas State, Baylor vs. Auburn, Texas A&M vs. Missouri State and Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian as part of our best trades at Kalshi.

If you're wondering is Kalshi legal in Texas, you should know that Kalshi is just one of several Texas prediction markets operating in the state. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states. Claim the enhanced Kalshi Texas promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Week 1 college football schedule for Texas schools

Saturday, Sept. 5

North Texas at No. 6 Indiana, noon ET

No. 23 Houston vs. Oregon State, noon ET

No. 5 Texas vs. Texas State, 3:30 p.m. ET

Baylor vs. Auburn (in Atlanta), 3:30 p.m. ET

UTSA vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley, 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 8 Texas A&M vs. Missouri State, 7 p.m. ET

No. 12 Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian, 7 p.m. ET

Rice vs. Houston Christian, 7 p.m. ET

Sam Houston at Troy, 7 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 7

No. 19 SMU at Florida State, 7:30 p.m. ET

Texas vs. Texas State Kalshi preview

The Texas Longhorns missed the College Football Playoff narrowly in 2025, but they checked in at No. 5 in the preseason AP Top 25 with Arch Manning back to lead a talented roster. They'll open their season at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday against Texas State, and it's the first time these two in-state institutions have met on the gridiron since Texas scored a 36-0 win in 1930. Texas went 10-3 last season under Steve Sarkisian and G.J. Kinne led Texas State to a 7-6 record. Both head coaches are back for 2026 and welcome back their starting quarterbacks, with Manning leading the Longhorns and Brad Jackson leading the Bobcats. Texas welcomes a total of 11 starters back from last year's squad, and Texas State welcomes 8.

Texas to win by more than 30.5 points is trading for $0.47 per share, while Texas State to win or lose by fewer than 30.5 points is $0.53 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Baylor vs. Auburn Kalshi preview

A Big 12 vs. SEC matchup always generates headlines, but both of these programs are coming off 5-7 seasons and in need of a boost early in 2026. They'll meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, and it's Dave Aranda's seventh season at the helm for Baylor, while Alex Golesh will be making his Auburn debut. The Tigers beat the Bears 38-24 in Waco last season, and this will be the sixth all-time meeting between the two programs, with the series tied at 2-2-1. Baylor welcomes five starters back, but has a total of 33 players on its roster with previous starting experience at the collegiate level. Meanwhile, Auburn has four starters returning and has 35 players with starting experience on the roster.

Auburn is priced at $0.72 per share to win, and Baylor is priced at $0.28 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian Kalshi preview

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance, and they check in at No. 12 in the preseason AP Top 25 ahead of a season-opening matchup with Abilene Christian, a fellow Texas school that plays in the FCS. Joey McGuire's defense was dominant last season, but the NFL raided Texas Tech's cupboards, and the program was forced to go back to the college football transfer portal to retool. There are nine starters back, but 30 players on the Texas Tech roster have previous starting experience. Will Hammond will start at quarterback for Texas Tech, and J'Koby Williams is back to lead the backfield. Abilene Christian is coming off back-to-back 9-5 seasons, but is off to an 0-1 start after suffering a 21-14 loss to Lamar last week.

Texas Tech to win by more than 42.5 points is priced at $0.53 per share ($0.47 NO) and more than 58.5 combined points scored is $0.52 per share ($0.48 NO). Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Texas A&M vs. Missouri State Kalshi preview

The Texas A&M Aggies will open their season on Saturday at home against the Missouri State Bears, who made a bowl appearance in their first season as FBS members last season. The Aggies are coming off an 11-2 season where they lost in the first round of the College Football Playoff to Miami, and they're ranked eighth in the preseason AP Top 25. Mike Elko's squad welcomes back 11 starters from a season ago, including starting quarterback Marcel Reed. Meanwhile, Casey Woods takes over at Missouri State after Ryan Beard's departure, and he'll welcome eight starters back to the program.

Texas A&M is priced at $0.44 per share to win by more than 41.5 points, while NO is priced at $0.56 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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