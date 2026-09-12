There are 13 FBS programs in Texas, and every team in the state has a spot on the Week 2 college football schedule, giving Texans ample opportunity to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn $25 in bonus trading credits to use on their favorite teams after making $25 worth of trades. Claim the enhanced Kalshi Texas promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

The top Week 2 college football matchups in the Lone Star State this week include Texas vs. Ohio State, Texas A&M vs. Arizona State, Texas Tech vs. Oregon State and SMU vs. Southern.

We'll highlight several Kalshi prediction markets available and preview several key games involving FBS schools from the state of Texas. If you're wondering is Kalshi legal in Texas, you should know that Kalshi is just one of several Texas prediction markets operating in the state.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states. Claim the enhanced Kalshi Texas promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Week 2 college football schedule for Texas FBS schools

Saturday, Sept. 12

No. 8 Texas A&M vs. Arizona State, noon ET

Rice at No. 4 Notre Dame, noon ET

Texas State vs. UTSA, 3:30 p.m. ET

North Texas vs. UNLV, 3:45 p.m. ET

No. 19 SMU vs. UC-Davis, 4 p.m. ET

No. 23 Houston vs. Southern, 7 p.m. ET

Sam Houston vs. Tulsa, 7 p.m. ET

No. 5 Texas vs. No. 1 Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 12 Texas Tech at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m. ET

TCU vs. Grambling, 8 p.m. ET

Baylor vs. Prairie View A&M, 8:08 p.m. ET

UTEP vs. Texas Southern, 9 p.m. ET

Texas A&M vs. Arizona State preview

The Aggies opened the season with a 50-0 blowout win over Missouri State, and Mike Elko's defense was the star of the show. Texas A&M held Missouri State to 67 yards of total offense in the game and forced two turnovers in the tune-up game. Now Arizona State rolls into College Station after posting 19 wins the past two seasons and beating Morgan State 70-7 last week. The Sun Devils produced 681 yards of total offense in the win, so it could be strength on strength on Saturday.

Texas A&M to win is priced at $0.84 per share, while Arizona State to win is priced at $0.17 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

SMU vs. UC-Davis preview

The Mustangs recorded a 27-24 win at Florida State on Monday, and now they'll have a short week to prepare for an FCS opponent in Week 2. UC-Davis is off to a 2-0 start with wins over Portland State and San Diego, and has beaten two FBS opponents (San Jose State and Tulsa) in the last decade. Both those upsets predated head coach Tim Plough's tenure at UC-Davis, and SMU is in another class, winning 31 games in the last three years under Rhett Lashlee. Kevin Jennings threw for 430 yards and three touchdowns last week and could pile up even bigger numbers in his quest for the Heisman on Saturday.

SMU to win by more than 27.5 points is priced at $0.44 per share, while NO is priced at $0.57 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Texas Tech vs. Oregon State preview

The Red Raiders posted a sleepy 33-10 win over Abilene Christian to open the season, but now they'll head to Corvallis to take on Oregon State in Week 2. The Beavers suffered a 33-20 loss at Houston to open the season, but quarterback Braden Atkinson threw for 376 yards, and Oregon State will be a threat to move the ball through the air. Meanwhile, Texas Tech piled up 471 yards of total offense in its win, and linebacker Jamond Mathis had six tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Texas Tech to win by more than 27.5 points is priced at $0.46 per share ($0.55 NO), and more than 53.5 combined points scored is $0.52 per share ($0.51 NO). Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Texas vs. Ohio State preview

This has the potential to be one of the biggest games of the season, and the Longhorns will be looking for revenge after the Buckeyes knocked them out of the College Football Playoff two seasons ago and then beat them 14-7 in Columbus last season. This year, they'll be in Austin, where Texas has only lost once in the last three seasons (2024 against Georgia). In addition to the CFP implications, this could also be a battle with Heisman implications for Arch Manning and Julian Sayin. Manning threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-7 romp over Texas State, while Sayin threw for 320 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns in a 56-3 win over Ball State.

Texas is priced at $0.54 per share to win, and Ohio State is priced at $0.48 per share. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.