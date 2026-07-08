Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Land $15 bonus for trading on 2026 women's pro basketball champion markets

The Dodgers don't have the only budding dynasty in sports at the moment, as Las Vegas, coming off winning its third women's professional basketball championship over the last four years, could be on its way to another title with a strong start, presenting a top champion trading option to utilize the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which offers new users a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades. Las Vegas won 15 of its first 20 games this season; only Minnesota accomplished the same. Still, Las Vegas is third on the pricing chart at Kalshi to win the 2026 women's pro basketball championship, trading at $0.18 per share, which could make now the perfect chance to roll the dice on Vegas. Minnesota tops the chart at $0.31, followed by New York ($0.20). Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can secure the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer by following the steps below. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and want to take advantage of a $15 bonus can begin the process here. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

2026 women's pro basketball champion Kalshi trading preview

Vegas' A'ja Wilson is off to another dominant start. Wilson has won back-to-back MVP awards and is nearly averaging a double-double. She led the league in scoring last year at 23.4 points per game and was second in rebounds at 10.2 per contest. The 29-year-old closed June with back-to-back 30-point performances, reaching that number six times over the team's first 20 games.

However, New York defeated Las Vegas, 93-85, on June 30 to win the league's in-season tournament. Wilson missed that game with an ankle injury, but New York has a winning track record as well. New York won the league's title in 2024 and reached the final in 2023. It also won the in-season tournament in 2023, so could New York be a team to target to copy what the Big Apple's men's basketball team did and once again win both the in-season and overall title?

Minnesota, which is off to another strong start after having the best regular-season record in the league last year, tops the chart at Kalshi to win it all at $0.31 per share. New York follows at $0.20, with Las Vegas at $0.18 per share. Minnesota last won a title in 2017, which was the team's fourth over a seven-year span at the time, but it reached the 2024 final before falling to New York. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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