Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Land $15 bonus for trading 2027 pro football champion markets

The calendar has flipped to July, which means the start of professional football is right around the corner, and you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades by picking the 2027 pro football champion. Seattle will enter the 2026-27 season as the defending champion, and the Seahawks will look to become the first team to successfully defend their title since the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023-24. Kalshi lists Seattle at $0.08 per share to win the pro football championship, trailing only the Rams at $0.15. Other championship contenders at Kalshi include the Bills ($0.07), Chiefs ($0.07), Ravens ($0.06) and Broncos ($0.05). Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

2027 pro football champion Kalshi trading preview

The Rams have made some blockbuster moves this offseason to bolster an already talented roster. Los Angeles added Myles Garret via trade, and the 2025 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year is sure to make a difference. Garrett is coming off a historic year with the Browns, breaking the official NFL record for the most sacks in a single season with 23 during the 2025 season.

Offensively, the Rams feature a plethora of playmakers, including Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams. Los Angeles averaged 394.6 yards per game last season, which ranked first in the league. Kalshi prices the Rams at $0.15 per share to win the pro football championship.

Over in the AFC, Buffalo ($0.07), Kansas City ($0.07), Baltimore ($0.06) and Denver ($0.05) are all expected to compete for a championship. The Bills feature one of the NFL's most talented quarterbacks in Josh Allen, who's coming off a season in which he threw for 3,668 yards and 25 touchdowns, while also rushing for 579 yards and 14 additional scores. Meanwhile, Denver's defense looks to remain dominant after ranking first in sacks (68) and second in yards allowed (278.2). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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