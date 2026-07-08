Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Land $15 bonus for trading on 2026 NL Cy Young prediction markets

We're approaching the all-star break in baseball and the NL Cy Young race continues to be one of interest on Kalshi, where you can create an account with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $15 trading bonus after your first $15 of trades. Milwaukee ace Jacob Misiorowski leads the NL in ERA (1.47) and strikeouts (156) and he's the current trading favorite to win the Cy Young in just his second season at $0.62 per share. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of a $15 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

2026 NL Cy Young Kalshi trading preview

Misiorowski is a deserving favorite in the race with a triple-digit fastball that sets up elite breaking stuff. However, this is historically a race that can turn on its head in an instant and he has given up three home runs over his last 11 innings pitched after giving up four over his first 93 innings this season. That's left the door open for Philadelphia lefty Cristopher Sanchez, who is leading the NL in pitching WAR for the second consecutive season.

Sanchez threw seven innings of shutout ball in his most recent start and now sports a 2.00 ERA on the season. Since the start of last season, he's been worth 13.8 wins above replacement according to Baseball Reference. Most of that value is derived from an elite sinker-changeup combination that forces a 58% groundball rate, which allows him to pitch over the top of rare mistakes. Sanchez is priced at $0.26 per share to win the NL Cy Young.

Four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani is also a darkhorse in the NL Cy Young race. Los Angeles has used a six-man rotation all season to protect their star two-way player from another major injury, but Ohtani is still just shy of the league minimums to qualify for league leaders and sports a sterling 1.79 ERA with 95 strikeouts over 85 2/3 innings. He's priced at $0.05 per share entering the week. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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