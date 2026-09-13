The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades. There are 13 games on the Sunday NFL Week 1 schedule, including pivotal divisional matchups like Packers vs. Vikings ($0.55 per share to win), Eagles vs. Commanders ($0.31) and Giants vs. Cowboys ($0.60). Bears receiver Rome Odunze is officially active with a calf injury. Cooper Rush will start at quarterback for the Falcons despite back issues in practice. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's model has simulated every Week 1 NFL game 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make trades at Kalshi, one of the largest prediction markets. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states.

NFL prediction markets for Week 1

Bears vs. Panthers: Chicago to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.52 per share)

Eagles vs. Commanders: Philadelphia to win by more than 4.5 points ($0.50 per share)

Giants vs. Cowboys: Dallas to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.53 per share)

Bears vs. Panthers predictions

The Chicago Bears were one of the NFL's most improved teams in their first season under head coach Ben Johnson and their second season with quarterback Caleb Williams in 2025. Chicago won the NFC North Division title for the first time since 2018, and its first playoff game since 2010, ranking sixth in total offense (369.2 yards per game) and ninth in scoring offense (25.9 points per game) during the regular season.

The Carolina Panthers won the NFC South despite finishing 8-9, making them the best team in the NFL's worst division, before a Wild Card Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams in January. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting Chicago to secure a 27-23 victory on the road in Week 1.

The Bears winning by more than 2.5 points is trading at $0.52 per share at Kalshi. Chicago to win by fewer than 2.5 points or lose the game outright is trading at $0.49. Trade on Bears vs. Panthers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Eagles vs. Commanders predictions

The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC East Division title in 2025, but still had a season viewed by many as a disappointment following their dominant Super Bowl LIX victory. The Eagles averaged 22.3 points per game during the 2025 season, a 4.9 decrease from the previous year, and were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers, 23-19, in the Wild Card Round.

Recent trends show that the Eagles have bounced back from an early playoff loss with a dominant season, having followed their 2023 Wild Card Round exit by running the table in 2024, and will have something to prove early against the Washington Commanders, who finished one game better than the New York Giants for last in the division. The SportsLine Projection Model has Philadelphia winning by more than 4.5 points in 59% of its simulations.

The Eagles winning by 4.5 or more points is trading at $0.50 per share at Kalshi. Philadelphia to win by fewer than 4.5 points or lose the game outright is trading at $0.51. Get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Cowboys vs. Giants predictions

The Dallas Cowboys had a disappointing 7-9-1 season in 2025, with primary wide receiver CeeDee Lamb limited to just 14 games due to a high ankle sprain in September and a concussion in December. Lamb, who still managed to record more than 1,000 yards in 2025, will provide a boost to the Cowboys' offense against a Giants team coming off a 4-13 season.

The Cowboys have also dominated this NFC East rivalry in recent years, winning nine of the last 10 meetings with the Giants. Dallas has scored 40 or more points in three of its past six meetings with New York. The SportsLine Projection Model has Dallas winning by more than 2.5 points in 51% of its simulations.

The Cowboys winning by 2.5 or more points is trading at $0.53 per share at Kalshi. Dallas to win by fewer than 2.5 points or lose the game outright is trading at $0.48. Get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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