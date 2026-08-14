Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Land a $25 bonus for trading on 2026 College Football Heisman Trophy

August has arrived, meaning college football games will be played this month, and the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades for the action that is just a few weeks away. The 2026 Heisman Trophy trading market is already generating plenty of action on Kalshi, highlighted by two quarterbacks from big-time schools in Notre Dame's CJ Carr and Texas' Arch Manning. Carr is trading at $0.13 per share, with Manning at $0.11 per share. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't claimed Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Kalshi Heisman Trophy trading preview

The main players in the 2026 Heisman Trophy market won't make their season debuts until September, but once the games begin, prices will drastically move based on weekly performances. Both Notre Dame's CJ Carr and Texas' Arch Manning enter the 2026-27 college football season in their second year as starting quarterbacks.

Despite both Notre Dame and Texas missing the College Football Playoff last year, Kalshi pricing has these signal callers topping the market to win the Heisman Trophy 2026. Carr, who threw for more than 200 yards in four of his final five games with 10 touchdowns compared to two interceptions, leads the market at $0.13 per share. Manning, the high-profile nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, threw for 221 yards and rushed for 155 yards with four total touchdowns in Texas' 41-27 win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. He's trading at $0.11 per share.

The 2026 Heisman Trophy marketplace is filled with quarterbacks, including Miami's Darian Mensah ($0.08), Ohio State's Julian Sayin ($0.07) and Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss ($0.07). Chambliss enters his first full season as Ole Miss' QB1, and does so without Lane Kiffin, who left to become head coach at LSU. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.