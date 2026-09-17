The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS offers a $25 bonus after $25 in trades, making it the perfect time to trade on which team will hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season. The Los Angeles Rams suffered a defeat in Week 1, and now they'll be without Myles Garrett for at least four games following knee surgery. Despite that, the Rams are still trading at $0.12 per share to win the Super Bowl, followed by the Bills ($0.10), Ravens ($0.08) and 49ers ($0.08). Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2027 NFL champion Kalshi trading preview

It's only been one week of the NFL season, but we've already seen major movement in the NFL champion market at Kalshi. The Rams entered the season Kalshi's NFL championship market at $0.17 per share, but that price has dropped to $0.12 per share after Los Angeles' Week 1 loss to the 49ers in Australia.

The Rams bolstered their defense this offseason by acquiring Myles Garrett, who set the NFL single-season sack record with 23 sacks last year. However, Garrett suffered a knee injury in the Week 1 loss to San Francisco and will miss at least the next four games.

As for teams that have seen their price improve following Week 1, the Buffalo Bills have jumped up $0.10 per share to win the Super Bowl. The 49ers ($0.08) have also seen their price improve following their impressive victory over the Rams in Week 1. San Francisco will now take on the Miami Dolphins, who suffered a double-digit loss in their season opener, in Week 2. Other contenders include the Ravens ($0.08), Chiefs ($0.07) and Bears ($0.05). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.