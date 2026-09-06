The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades, which includes Week 1 of the 2026 college football season. The lone matchup featuring two Top 25 teams takes place on Sunday when No. 24 Louisville takes on No. 9 Ole Miss in Nashville at 7:30 p.m. ET. Sunday's college football schedule also features No. 4 Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at 7:30 p.m. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Louisville vs. Ole Miss

Louisville went 9-4 (4-4 ACC) in 2025, with back-to-back wins against Kentucky in Week 13 and Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl to conclude the season. Ole Miss went 13-2 (7-1 SEC), making its first ever College Football Playoff appearance before being eliminated in the Fiesta Bowl Semifinal Round.

Louisville signed 33 transfer players, including former Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who is set to start in Week 1. Ole Miss lost two players to the 2026 NFL Draft, seven players who went undrafted and 22 players through the transfer portal and signed 29 transfers including former Syracuse wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr., former LSU offensive tackle Carius Curne and former Baylor linebacker Keaton Thomas. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was selected to CBS Sports' Preseason All-America first team, throwing for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions on 294 of 445 passing and recorded 527 yards and eight touchdowns on 133 rushing attempts in 2025.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Ole Miss is trading at $0.71 per share to win Sunday's game, while Louisville is trading at $0.30 per share, at Kalshi. The Rebels are also trading at $0.48 per share to win by seven or more points, while the Cardinals are trading at $0.53 per share to lose by six or less points or win outright. Trade on Louisville vs. Ole Miss here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame withdrew from bowl consideration after being snubbed from the College Football Playoff, despite ranking No. 11 overall ahead of lower ranked conference champions who received automatic bids. The Fighting Irish started the season with back-to-back losses to Miami and Texas A&M, both playoff teams, before winning 10 consecutive games to conclude the season.

Notre Dame will return starting quarterback CJ Carr, but have lost running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, wide receivers Malachi Fields and Will Pauling and tight end Eli Raridon. Wisconsin finished 2025 with a 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten) record, ranking last among Big Ten teams in total offense with 253.1 yards per game and scoring offense with 12.8 points per game. Former Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph will start Sunday's game, having thrown for 2,624 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 173 of 290 passing, while also recording 1,007 yards and 13 touchdowns on 158 rushing attempts.

Notre Dame is trading at $0.53 per share to win Sunday's game by 21 or more points, while Wisconsin is trading at $0.48 per share to lose by 20 points or less or win outright, at Kalshi. Trade on Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Washington State vs. Washington

Washington has dominated its Apple Cup rivalry game with Washington State at 77-34-6 all-time, winning 10 of the last 13 matchups. The Huskies finished 2025 with a 9-4 (5-4 Big Ten) record, capping off their season with a win against Boise State in the LA Bowl.

Junior Demond Williams Jr. will return as Washington's starting quarterback, throwing for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 246 of 354 passing, while also recording 611 yards and six touchdowns on 143 rushing attempts in 2025. Washington State claimed a conference title in the then-two-team Pac-12, which has since expanded to eight teams, with a win against Oregon State. UC Davis transfer Caden Pinnick will start at quarterback after throwing for 3,206 yards, 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 240 of 345 passing and recorded 437 yards and three touchdowns on 125 rushing attempts in 2025.

Washington is trading at $0.50 per share to win by 24 or more points on Sunday, while Washington State is trading at $0.52 to lose by 23 or less points or win outright, at Kalshi. Trade on Washington State vs. Washington here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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