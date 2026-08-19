NFL markets on Kalshi are already open and right now you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $25 trading bonus after making $25 worth of trades. There's already been $3.6 million traded on "Who will win the 2027 AFC Championship Game?" and the Buffalo Bills are the current trading favorite at $0.16 per share. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

Despite the fact that the reigning AFC champions (Patriots) and the current trading favorites (Bills) both come out of the AFC East, the AFC West is looking like the most formidable division in the conference this season. The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos are all among the trading favorites during the NFL preseason.

The Broncos host the 2026 AFC Championship Game, where they suffered a 10-7 loss without starting quarterback Bo Nix and in miserable weather conditions. Nix is healthy entering the 2026 season and Denver is priced at $0.09 per share to win the AFC. The Chargers were also a postseason team last season and they're priced at $0.11 per share to win the conference.

The Chiefs lost six games in a row to end the season and finished with a losing record for the first time since 2012. However, Patrick Mahomes is on track to start in Week 1 after tearing his ACL and LCL in his left knee in Week 15 of last season. Mahomes guided the Chiefs to five AFC titles in a six-year span prior to last year's disastrous season and Kansas City is trading at $0.12 per share to win another conference crown. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.16 Baltimore $0.13 Kansas City $0.12 Houston $0.11 Los Angeles $0.11 New England $0.10 Cincinnati $0.09 Denver $0.09 Jacksonville $0.07 Indianapolis $0.04 Pittsburgh $0.03 Las Vegas $0.02 Tennessee $0.02 Cleveland $0.01 Miami $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.