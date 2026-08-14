Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Land a $25 bonus for trading 2026-27 AFC champion in pro football markets

The NFL preseason began last week and you can already trade the 2027 AFC Championship Game winner while boosting your portfolio by using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn $25 in trading bonus credits after trading your first $25. Trading volume in this Kalshi NFL market has already reached nearly $3.5 million and the Buffalo Bills are current trading favorites at $0.16 per share. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers were champions of the AFC North last season, but were eliminated in the wild-card round with a 30-6 loss at the hand of the Texans. Aaron Rodgers elected to come back for a 22nd season in an effort to lead Pittsburgh back to the postseason, and he'll be reunited with former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy after he was hired to replace Mike Tomlin this offseason. However, they're longshots to win the AFC in the eyes of Kalshi traders, as they're listed at $0.03 per share.

Their chief rivals in the AFC North also let go of their long-time head coach this offseason. Jesse Minter takes over as head coach after John Harbaugh spent 18 seasons leading the Baltimore Ravens. Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is healthy entering the NFL preseason and that's a big reason why the Ravens are one of the trading favorites in the AFC. Baltimore is priced at $0.13 per share, behind only the Bills.

Another injury-plagued season for Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to a disappointing 6-11 season in 2025, but Burrow is healthy entering 2026. The Bengals are trading at $0.09 per share to win the AFC. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns are trading at $0.01 per share after trading Myles Garrett during the offseason. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.16 Baltimore $0.13 Kansas City $0.12 Houston $0.11 Los Angeles $0.11 New England $0.10 Cincinnati $0.09 Denver $0.09 Jacksonville $0.07 Indianapolis $0.04 Pittsburgh $0.03 Las Vegas $0.02 Tennessee $0.02 Cleveland $0.01 Miami $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.