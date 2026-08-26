Jacob Misiorowski might be the frontrunner in the 2026 NL Cy Young race, but there's still a lot to be decided in the baseball season, and this award winner market is still somewhere that you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 worth of trades. The Milwaukee Brewers ace will pitch next on Thursday against the Mets, and he's the trading favorite at $0.91 per share. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of a $25 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2026 NL Cy Young Kalshi trading preview

Misiorowski is a deserving frontrunner in the Kalshi MLB market for who will win the 2026 NL Cy Young award. The 24-year-old is 13-5 on the season and he has a 1.68 ERA with 216 strikeouts over 145 innings. Misiorowski's 0.759 WHIP is the second-lowest ever fro a pitcher that has thrown at least 140 innings (Pedro Martinez, 2000).

However, he still has several starts to make this season and a pair of NL East lefties are hanging around in the conversation. Braves ace Chris Sale won the 2024 NL Cy Young after winning the pitching triple crown that season. He has an even better ERA (2.20) this season and is priced at $0.06 per share.

Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez is also priced at $0.06 per share and he's the NL leader in wins (16) and pitching WAR (7.1). Sanchez is 93rd percentile among MLB pitchers in chase rate, whiff rate, walk rate and groundball rate thanks to a well-honed sinker-changeup-slider mix. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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