The NFL preseason is underway, and you can already trade on the 2027 NFC Championship Game winner on Kalshi, where you can also use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $25 trading bonus after making $25 in trades as a new user. The Philadelphia Eagles have won the NFC twice in the last four years, and they're one of the trading favorites on Kalshi at $0.10 per share. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

In five seasons with Nick Sirianni at the helm, the Philadelphia Eagles are 59-26 during the regular season, and they've made the postseason all five years. The Philadelphia offense sputtered at times last season and kept Philadelphia from repeating as champions, but there's hope that a new offensive coordinator and a notable skill-position change with A.J. Brown traded and Makai Lemon drafted in the first round will freshen things up.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys were sensational offensively last season, but their 32nd-ranked scoring defense led to a 7-9-1 record. However, the defense has been reworked significantly, and a full season of Quinnen Williams should help anchor the unit. The Cowboys are trading at $0.08 per share to win the NFC on Kalshi.

The Washington Commanders are only two seasons removed from an NFC Championship Game appearance, but injuries were front and center in a 5-12 season in 2025. However, Jayden Daniels is healthy entering this season, and he'll look to reestablish himself as a franchise quarterback after earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2024. Washington is priced at $0.04 per share to win the NFC. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.