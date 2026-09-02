The Week 1 college football schedule is here, and new users can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $25 bonus after making $25 in trades. Winning the opening game is the building block of a national championship run, and Kalshi's users can trade on the college football national champion market. Trade $25 and get $25 in trading credits here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

College football national champion Kalshi trading preview

Some of college football's biggest brands are expected to be in the mix for the national championship this season. Notre Dame and Ohio State sit atop Kalshi's trading market at $0.13 per share, followed by Texas ($0.12) and Oregon ($0.11). The Fighting Irish won 10 consecutive games to close their 2025 campaign, but they still missed the College Football Playoff due to a pair of early-season losses.

They are led by star quarterback CJ Carr, who is one of the top Heisman Trophy contenders heading into Week 1. Ohio State, Texas and Oregon all have Heisman candidates at quarterback as well, making them fitting choices atop Kalshi's national champion market. Defending national champion Indiana joins Georgia at $0.10 per share, while defending runner-up Miami is $0.08 per share.

Other contenders include LSU ($0.06), Alabama ($0.04) and Texas Tech ($0.04). The Tigers are in their first season under head coach Lane Kiffin, while Alabama is trying to get back to the top of the sport. Kalshi also offers the option to trade 'No' on any of these teams to win the title. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.