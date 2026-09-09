The 2026 NFL season has arrived, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. The top players in the league will battle for the MVP award again this season, with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow topping the market at $0.11 per share. Claim your $25 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Kalshi NFL MVP trading preview

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been the most consistent MVP contender in recent years, including his 2024 win. Allen missed a prime opportunity to win the Super Bowl last year, but he remained an MVP contender due to his large volume of passing and rushing. Former offensive coordinator Joe Brady is the new head coach, and Allen is trading at $0.11 per share to win the MVP.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is also $0.11 per share as he seeks his first MVP. Burrow has struggled with injuries and poor offensive line play throughout his career, so a clean pocket and a clean bill of health could catapult him to the top of the MVP list. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP winner, and he is trading at $0.10 per share.

Jackson has a new head coach as well in Jesse Minter, and his new offensive coordinator is Declan Doyle. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been on the rise, with the team building its roster around him. He is $0.09 per share, followed by Patriots quarterback Drake Maye ($0.08) and Bears quarterback Caleb Williams ($0.07). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.