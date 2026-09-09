The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a bonus of a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades, available for the NFL Kickoff Game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on September 9 at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. The Kickoff Game is a rematch of Super Bowl 60. Trade on the NFL Kickoff Game here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Sam Darnold and the defending champion Seattle Seahawks trade at $0.645 per share on Kalshi for the NFL Kickoff Game rematch against Drake Maye and the New England Patriots ($0.355 per share). For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Seahawks vs. Patriots predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Sam Darnold quarterbacked the Seattle Seahawks to a 29-13 Super Bowl victory over New England in February 2026 and returns as the starter for the defending champions in their opening game against the same Patriots squad. Darnold was at his best when it mattered most last season, and the Seahawks (14-3) open 2026 at Lumen Field, where Seattle's crowd ranks among the NFL's most imposing, as the defending champions with their roster intact. Drake Maye steps in as New England's starter, leading a Patriots team that matched the Seahawks at 14-3 last season before falling in Super Bowl 60. Maye's first regular-season start comes against Darnold and the defending champs on a national stage, and Darnold's championship pedigree gives Seattle the edge at home. The Seahawks trade at $0.645 per share on Kalshi, with New England at $0.355 per share. Trade on the Seahawks vs Patriots here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

More to come:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.