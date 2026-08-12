Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Land up to a $500 bonus for trading on 2026 WNBA champion, WNBA MVP

August marks the final full month of WNBA action, and many may start looking toward futures trading and locking in WNBA champion picks at Kalshi as an option to earn the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $500 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. The Minnesota Lynx went on a red-hot run from July into August to create some separation in the standings and the pricing at Kalshi to win it all. Minnesota tops the chart at Kalshi, trading at $0.46 per share to win the 2026 WNBA championship, followed by Las Vegas ($0.17), New York ($0.09) and Indiana ($0.09). Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can secure the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer by following the steps below. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and want to take advantage of up to a $500 bonus can begin the process here. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

2026 WNBA champion, WNBA MVP Kalshi trading preview

Minnesota recently had its second winning streak of at least eight games this season, winning nine in a row from July 8 to August 2. The Lynx are vying for the best record in the league for the second straight season, however last year, Minnesota was upset by Phoenix in the semifinals. Due to a trade in 2024, the Lynx had the No. 2 overall pick in this past WNBA Draft despite having the league's best record, and newcomer Olivia Miles has been a significant difference-maker for the Lynx in her rookie season out of TCU. The Lynx are priced at $0.46 per share to win the 2026 WNBA championship, more than double the next-highest WNBA team.

Las Vegas is coming off its third title in the last four years and follows Minnesota at $0.17 per share in another strong season. Las Vegas is led by A'ja Wilson, a four-time WNBA MVP who could be on her way to winning a fifth. Wilson was on all three previous title teams.

Indiana went 8-2 in July as Caitlin Clark's team moved its price to $0.09 per share to win the 2026 WNBA title. New York, another team with big-name appeal such as Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, is also trading at $0.09 per share after winning the Commissioner's Cup despite not having a dominant season record-wise. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.