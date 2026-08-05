Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Land up to a $500 bonus for trading on 2026 NL Cy Young prediction markets

The 2026 NL Cy Young race rages on, and you can give yourself a stake by using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn up to $500 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades. Paul Skenes is the reigning NL Cy Young winner and he's having another strong season. However, Pittsburgh's ace has had some recent struggles, and his share price has fallen to $0.01 per share. Trade $25 and get up to a $500 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of up to a $500 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

2026 NL Cy Young Kalshi trading preview

Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misioroski is averaging 100.6 mph on his fastball this season, the highest average velocity for a fastball for any starting pitcher in the statcast era. However, the 24-year-old blends power with finesse, as he's only walked 28 batters over 120 innings this season. Misiorowski leads the MLB in ERA (1.58) and strikeouts (185) and he's the heavy trading favorite at $0.80 per share.

His chief competition for the award entering August is Braves lefty Chris Sale and Phillies lefty Cristopher Sanchez. Sale won the 2024 NL Cy Young and he sports a 2.08 ERA on the season. Meanwhile, Sanchez led the NL in pitching WAR in 2025 (8.1) and he's doing so again in 2026 (5.9). Both are priced at $0.09 per share.

Phillies righty Zack Wheeler, Dodgers righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Reds righty Chase Burns are the only other pitchers in the NL trading at higher than $0.01 per share. Wheeler is trading at $0.04 per share and then Yamamoto and Burns are both priced at $0.02 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.