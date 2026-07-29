Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Land up to $500 bonus by trading 2026-27 college football national championship

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to a $500 bonus after $25 in trades. The anticipation for the 2026-27 college football season is growing with kickoff just a few weeks away, and many of the best teams in the country are eager to hoist the coveted trophy. There are plenty of exciting new twists this season for football fans, including the return of the Pac-12 Conference and high-stakes coaching debuts such as Lane Kiffin leading the LSU Tigers. The top five teams currently stand as Notre Dame, the early top choice, trading at $0.13 per share on Kalshi, followed by Ohio State ($0.12), Texas ($0.12), Oregon ($0.11), and Georgia ($0.10). Trade $25 and get up to $500 in trading credits here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

College football national champion Kalshi trading preview

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish find themselves on top of Kalshi's market at $0.13 per share. Starting quarterback CJ Carr returns and is expected to give the team elite stability as he brings a Heisman-contending leadership style to the Fighting Irish in his third season as a redshirt sophomore. The blueprint to becoming a national champion requires a good amount of depth and balance between the offensive line and defense, and this team mirrors that with star players such as standout cornerback Leonard Moore and Boubador Traore, an elite defender. After being overlooked for a College Football Playoff berth last season, Marcus Freeman has his team fueled by disappointment, creating a hungry Fighting Irish squad with something to prove.

Ohio State is closely behind Notre Dame at $0.12 per share on Kalshi. Quarterback Julian Sayin and star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith bring a pro-style offense to the Buckeyes. Out of the top five teams mentioned earlier, Ohio State is the only one with a championship in the last three years. Also, for the past two years, the Buckeyes, who have built their reputation as one of the nation's most dominant defenses, have been ranked at the top in college football. Cornerback Jermaine Matthews Jr., alongside defensive lineman Eddrick Houston, are stepping into major roles to carry on the proud tradition of the Ohio State defense.

Texas is priced at $0.12 per share on Kalshi, along with Oregon priced at $0.11 to win it all. Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning's expectation is to take full control of the Texas offense, and he is currently trading second to win the Heisman on Kalshi at $0.12. For Texas, it's championship or bust in 2026 because the team has spent the past several years building toward this moment and carefully assembled one of the nation's most talented rosters. For the Oregon Ducks, the pressure to win the 2026 college football national championship has also reached its highest. Year after year, Oregon has fielded one of the most stellar squads, yet the Ducks have repeatedly fallen short of converting that championship-caliber potential into their first-ever national title. Dante Moore is looking to change that this season, as he is priced at $0.06 to win the Heisman on Kalshi. In back-to-back seasons, he has captained the Ducks to two top-five seeds in the College Football Playoff. Historically, the Ducks have spent 77 weeks inside the top five without a national championship.

Georgia, priced at $0.10 on Kalshi this season, will have young talent to compete for another national championship, but this year's title pursuit will largely rest on a young core. Just over half of the Bulldogs' roster this season is made up of freshmen and sophomores, placing the spotlight on a new generation of emerging playmakers such as tight end Kaiden Prothro and safety Tyriq Green. A few other notable mentions to trade on Kalshi are LSU ($0.06), Miami ($0.08), Indiana ($0.09) and Penn State ($0.02). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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