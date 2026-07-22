Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Land up to a $500 bonus for trading these AL Cy Young markets

The MLB All-Star Break is in the rearview mirror, which makes the AL Cy Young race even more relevant, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to a $500 bonus after $25 in trades. Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease is $0.41 per share, while Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler is $0.39 per share. Trade $25 and get up to $500 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want up to a $500 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive up to a $500 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits

24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits

5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits

0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits

0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given up to a $500 bonus:

Kalshi AL Cy Young trading preview

Starting pitchers with Cy Young aspirations have about 12 to 13 chances remaining to bolster their resumes for the award, as the regular season starts to wind down following the All-Star Break. Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler has been trading atop Kalshi's market for weeks, but that has finally changed. Schlittler is now $0.39 per share, with Blue Jays starter Dylan Cease at $0.41 per share.

Schlittler allowed three earned runs across just 4.1 innings against the Dodgers on Sunday, which was one of his shortest outings of the season. However, he is still 9-6 with a 2.20 ERA and 145 strikeouts. Cease put together three consecutive scoreless outings to improve his resume.

Toronto's star is 6-4 with a 2.56 ERA and 148 strikeouts, so while his resume comes up a little short compared to Schlittler's, he has been in stronger form. He has made at least 32 starts in five straight seasons, giving him a durability edge as well. Other pitchers in the AL Cy Young market are Joe Ryan ($0.08), Sonny Gray ($0.07) and Drew Rasmussen ($0.05). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.