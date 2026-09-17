Thursday Night Football returns when the Buffalo Bills welcome the Detroit Lions to the new Highmark Stadium, making tonight the perfect time to claim the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus after their first $25 in trades. Kickoff for Bills vs. Lions is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET after both teams survived dramatic Week 1 games. Josh Allen accounted for four touchdowns in Buffalo's 36-31 victory at Houston. Detroit needed overtime to escape New Orleans 31-30 after watching an early 21-point advantage disappear. Kalshi currently prices Buffalo at $0.68 per share to defeat Detroit, and Allen is priced at $0.61 per share to throw 2+ passing touchdowns. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's projections point toward several specific outcomes for Thursday. Jared Goff is projected for 240.2 passing yards, more than 30 yards below the 270.5-yard benchmark. Allen is projected for 2.1 passing touchdowns, and the model assigns a 57% probability to more than 53.5 combined points. Kalshi currently prices Allen to throw at least two touchdown passes at $0.60 per share and more than 53.5 points at $0.52 per share.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Bills vs. Lions picks for Thursday Night Football

Jared Goff: Fewer than 270.5 passing yards ($0.55 per share)

Josh Allen: 2+ passing touchdowns ($0.60 per share)

Bills vs. Lions: More than 53.5 combined points ($0.52 per share)

Jared Goff fewer than 270.5 passing yards prediction ($0.55 per share)

Detroit didn't need Goff to chase huge passing numbers in its first victory. The veteran completed 26 of 39 attempts for 206 yards against New Orleans, with Amon-Ra St. Brown catching 10 passes. Jahmyr Gibbs did much of the heavy lifting instead, rushing for 156 yards on 29 carries and adding another 30 through the air. That type of offensive distribution will be important against Buffalo because Dan Campbell has little reason to abandon Gibbs if the Lions can keep Thursday's game balanced.

Buffalo also has a clear incentive to make Detroit drive methodically rather than giving Goff easy, explosive opportunities. The Bills surrendered 31 points at Houston, yet Greg Rousseau forced the decisive late turnover, and Buffalo's offense helped dictate the game's pace for long stretches. Goff's 206-yard Week 1 output provides plenty of room below Thursday's benchmark even if Detroit throws more frequently.

SportsLine projects 240.2 passing yards for Goff, a substantial 30.3-yard gap from the 270.5 figure. Trade on Bills-Lions here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Josh Allen: 2+ passing touchdowns ($0.60 per share)

Allen's Week 1 performance provided a pretty straightforward reminder that Buffalo's offense can reach another gear without asking him to throw 45 times. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns against Houston, then scored twice himself on the ground. DJ Moore immediately supplied a 100-yard receiving game. Dalton Kincaid was even more productive with 130 yards, giving Joe Brady multiple answers whenever Houston devoted extra attention to Allen's primary read.

Detroit's first defensive performance didn't exactly discourage another aggressive Buffalo script. New Orleans erased a 21-0 deficit and generated 469 total yards before the Lions escaped in overtime. Tyler Shough threw for 410 yards in that game, raising obvious concerns before Detroit faces an even more dangerous quarterback on the road.

SportsLine's advanced computer projects 2.1 passing touchdowns against Detroit. Kalshi prices Allen to throw at least two touchdown passes at $0.60 per share. Trade on Bills-Lions here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Bills vs. Lions more than 53.5 points prediction ($0.52 per share)

The 53.5-point benchmark looks far less daunting after what these teams did last Sunday. Buffalo's opener produced 67 combined points, and Detroit's overtime game reached 61. Neither defense emerged from Week 1 looking impenetrable, but both offenses showed they can generate points through dramatically different approaches.

Buffalo has Allen coming off 334 passing yards, and its revamped receiving group made an immediate impact. Detroit countered with Gibbs' 186 yards from scrimmage and another productive St. Brown performance. There is also recent history worth remembering: the previous Allen-Goff matchup finished 48-42 in December 2024. Goff threw for 494 yards that afternoon, and Allen accounted for four touchdowns.

SportsLine projects Buffalo 31, Detroit 27, creating 58 combined points. Its simulations give more than 53.5 points a 57% probability, the strongest numerical lean among the three SportsLine outcomes featured here. Kalshi prices more than 53.5 combined points at $0.52 per share. Trade on Bills-Lions here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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