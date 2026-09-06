The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus. College football fans will be treated to three matchups on Sunday, including No. 24 Louisville vs. No. 9 Ole Miss ($0.71 to win) and Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Notre Dame ($0.92). Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Continue reading for everything you need to know about the Kalshi promo code bonus and app. Claim $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade at least $25, receive $25 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits

18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

How to claim your Kalshi promo code

Here are step by step instructions to claim your Kalshi welcome offer:

Be 18+ within a state where Kalshi operates. Tap the CLAIM BONUS button anywhere on this page and download the Kalshi app or visit the desktop site or click here. Register for a Kalshi account and enter the information required, including full name, residential address, phone number and SSN. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the bonus offer. Once signed up, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must trade $25 or more in contracts. Eligible users earn $25 in bonus trading credits, which expires seven days after the initial receipt.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

How to trade at Kalshi

Kalshi offers trading markets on the outcome of sporting events. The "trading" originates from commodities or event-related trading, but in the case of sports markets, sports trading is tied to the outcome of real-world sporting events, such as matches and games. By picking either option in a sporting event, users buy an event contract related to that pick, which is then settled upon the conclusion of the event.

Kalshi lists a price next to the event that correlates directly with the probability of it happening. The price continuously changes as traders react to the latest information. If a 'Yes' contract trades at $0.60, the market implies a 60% chance of that result happening. If the event happens, every share purchased at $0.60 pays out $1. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn $25 in trading bonus credits:

Louisville vs. Ole Miss predictions

Here's a look at some of the top Ole Miss vs. Louisville prediction markets at Kalshi:

Ole Miss to win: $0.71

Louisville to win: $0.30

Ole Miss wins by more than 6.5 points: $0.52

More than 54.5 combined points scored: $0.51

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin predictions

Here's a look at some of the top Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame prediction markets at Kalshi:

Notre Dame to win: $0.92

Wisconsin to win: $0.09

Notre Dame wins by more than 20.5 points: $0.52

More than 45.5 combined points scored: $0.52

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.