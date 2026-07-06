Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Mexico vs. England: Claim $15 bonus by trading 2026 World Cup on Sunday

Mexico will host England at Estadio Azteca in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 on Sunday, another chance to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 bonus here:

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET in Mexico City, one hour late due to weather. The latest Kalshi pricing lists England at $0.51 per share to advance, while Mexico are also $0.51. England had been favored earlier on Sunday. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

The Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS. You'll get a $15 trading bonus after $15 in trades here:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Create a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus here:

Mexico vs. England trading preview

Mexico are one of three host nations at the 2026 World Cup (along with the USA and Canada), and so far they've managed to take advantage. El Tri are the only unbeaten team in the tournament that are yet to concede a goal at World Cup 2026. In there three matches thus far at Estadio Azteca, Mexico have outscored their opponents 7-0 and won all three contests by multiple goals.

Meanwhile, England entered the 2026 World Cup as one of the tournament favorites, but survived a tough test in the Round of 32 against DR Congo after winning Group L. DR Congo led the match for more than an hour before Harry Kane scored twice to send England through. Kalshi lists England at $0.38 per share to win in regulation (no extra time or penalties included), while Mexico are $0.33 per share and a draw is $0.32. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $10 in trades:

Responsible risk management

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