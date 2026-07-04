Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Morocco vs. Canada: Get $15 bonus by trading 2026 World Cup on Saturday

Canada will try to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time when it faces Morocco on Saturday afternoon, making it the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. Kalshi has Morocco priced at $0.72 to advance, while Canada is $0.28 for this 1 p.m. ET match. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who have yet to use Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Create a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $15 bonus after $15 in trades here:

Canada vs. Morocco trading preview

Canada used a winning goal in the 92nd minute to beat South Africa in its first-ever World Cup knockout match, and its reward is a meeting with Morocco in the Round of 16 on Saturday. Despite being a co-host of the tournament, Canada will be playing this match in Houston, not on home soil. The Canadians have lost their last four World Cup matches against teams ranked inside the top 25, and this will be their toughest test this year.

Morocco made a heroic run to the semifinals in 2022 and is considered a legitimate contender this time around. The Atlas Lions tied their match against the Netherlands in the 91st minute before eventually progressing on penalties. They are unbeaten in their last nine matches since the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

These sides met in the 2022 World Cup group stage, with Morocco notching a 2-1 win. Morocco is $0.72 per share to advance on Saturday, while Canada is $0.28. The 90-minute price is Morocco at $0.53, Canada at $0.18 and a draw at $0.29. Morocco's Ismael Saibari is $0.32 per share to score a goal, and Canada's Jonathan Davis is $0.20 to score. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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