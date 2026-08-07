Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for NFL Hall of Fame Game: Get up to $500 bonus for Panthers-Cardinals on Thursday

The NFL season kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers on Thursday, the perfect chance to claim the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $500 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. Thursday's game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, begins at 8 p.m. ET. Sign up with the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25 and receive up to $500 in trading bonus credits:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Hall of Fame Game trading preview

Football returns on Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game, as the Panthers face the Cardinals in Canton, Ohio. Carolina has not participated in the game since first entering the league in 1995, while Arizona is making its sixth appearance and its first since 2017. The Cardinals have a 1-3-1 record in the contest.

Thursday's game features the debut of first-time head coach Mike LaFleur, who was hired by Arizona in January. He is the brother of Matt LaFleur, the eight-year head coach of the Packers. They join John and Jim Harbaugh as the second pair of brothers who are NFL coaches. Meanwhile, Panthers head coach Dave Canales is heading into his third season at the helm in Charlotte.

The Panthers are trading at $0.55 per share to win the Hall of Fame Game at Kalshi, while the Cardinals are $0.48 per share. More than 34.5 points scored is trading at $0.43 per share. Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett is $0.39 per share to throw 50+ passing yards, with Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck up to $0.62 per share to record 100+ passing yards. Trade Cardinals vs. Panthers with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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