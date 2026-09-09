The WNBA remains on hiatus until Sept. 17, with many of the league's biggest stars competing in the FIBA World Cup in Germany, but once they are back, the playoffs won't be far off. That makes this a potential time to trade on the 2026 WNBA champion by utilizing the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The Minnesota Lynx, who had the best record in the league last year, have the sport's top mark entering this break at 31-9. They are trading at $0.48 per share to win the WNBA title, followed by Golden State ($0.13) and Las Vegas ($0.12). Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can secure the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer by following the steps below. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and want to take advantage of a $25 bonus can begin the process here. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2026 WNBA champion, WNBA MVP Kalshi trading preview

If you're a believer that defense wins championships, the Golden State Valkyries will grab your attention. Golden State is allowing 75.4 points per game, nearly eight whole points behind the next-lowest (Washington, 83 ppg). Teams are shooting a league-low 41.8% from the field against the Valkyries. This is just the franchise's second WNBA season, but they've already climbed to contender status, trading near the very top of the Kalsi price list to win the 2026 WNBA championship at $0.13 per share.

The New York Liberty won the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, and they have the star power that would put them among the teams most expected to compete for a title. But the wins haven't been as consistent this year, with the Liberty at 24-16 in a three-way tie for sixth in the league. They are one result away from potentially the No. 8 seed, which has the Liberty trading at $0.07 per share to win it all.

The Lynx top the Kalshi price chart at $0.48 per share to win it all. All eight playoff spots have already been secured; it's only a question of seeding until the playoffs begin on September 27. Other 2026 WNBA champion contenders include Las Vegas ($0.12), Atlanta ($0.11) and Indiana ($0.11). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.