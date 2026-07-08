Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Pocket $15 bonus for trading 2026-27 AFC champion in pro football markets

Pro football prediction markets like 2027 AFC Championship Game winner are already open and with the season just around the corner, now is the time to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $15 trading bonus after your first $15 in trades. There's already been $2.1 million in trading volume for who will win the AFC and the share prices for the 16 teams in the conference range from $0.01 (Cleveland and New York) to $0.15 per share (Buffalo). Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

2027 AFC champion Kalshi trading preview

After Kansas City won the conference in five of six seasons from 2020-2025, it'd be easy to head straight towards the top of the Kalshi board to look for the AFC champion. However, last year's winner was unexpected, with New England improving by 10 wins during the regular season and the winning the conference title in Mike Vrabel's first season at the helm.

Vrabel and franchise quarterback Drake Maye will be tested by a first-place schedule this season, and they're currently sixth in AFC Championship Game winner pricing from Kalshi at $0.09 per share. Meanwhile, Kansas City is coming off a 6-11 season, but its previous success has the franchise sitting as the second favorite to win the AFC at $0.14 per share.

Josh Allen hasn't been able to lead Buffalo to an AFC championship game despite making the playoffs in each of the last seven years. However, the offseason decision to replace Sean McDermott with offensive coordinator Joe Brady and then acquire former Pro Bowl wide receiver D.J. Moore has evoked some trading confidence. Buffalo is the favorite on Kalshi at $0.15 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Below is Kalshi's market value for all 16 teams to win the 2027 AFC Championship:

Team Price per share Buffalo $0.15 Kansas City $0.14 Baltimore $0.13 Los Angeles C $0.12 Denver $0.12 New England $0.10 Cincinnati $0.10 Houston $0.08 Jacksonville $0.08 Indianapolis $0.04 Las Vegas $0.03 Pittsburgh $0.03 Cleveland $0.02 Tennessee $0.02 Miami $0.01 New York J $0.01

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.