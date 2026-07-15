Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Pocket $15 bonus for trading 2026-27 NFC champion in pro football markets

The 2027 NFC Championship Game is more than six months away still, but you can already use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $15 trading bonus after $15 worth of trades in football prediction markets. Seattle and Philadelphia are the last two champions of the NFC and they're priced at $0.11 per share and $0.10 per share, respectively, to win the conference in the upcoming season. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or simply click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

2027 NFC champion Kalshi trading preview

Despite the fact that Seattle and Philadelphia have readymade rosters and have proven themselves with recent championship runs, Los Angeles is the heavy trading favorite to win the NFC. Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford guided Los Angeles all the way to the title game last season and gave Seattle a run for its money in a 31-27 loss. Then Les Snead pulled off two blockbuster trades to add Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie, which is why Los Angles now trades for $0.25 per share to win the conference.

Meanwhile, Chicago took Los Angeles to the mat in the divisional round and is also hoping for forward progress in Ben Johnson's second season at the helm. Caleb Williams still needs to prove that he can be more consistent, but his sixth fourth-quarter comebacks last season led the NFL and his early penchant for playmaking in the clutch is driving the optimism. Chicago is priced at $0.08 per share to win the NFC.

Washington is two years removed from an NFC Championship Game appearance, but took a step back with a 5-12 season last year. Jayden Daniels missed 10 games and star receiver Terry McLaurin missed seven, so their health could help turn things around offensively. Kalshi prices Washington at $0.05 per share to win the conference. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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