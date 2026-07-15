Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Pocket $15 bonus by trading 2026-27 college football national championship market

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $15 bonus after $15 in trades. The third year of the 12-team College Football Playoff is right around the corner, with the season beginning at the end of August. While the Big Ten has won three straight national titles, Notre Dame is $0.13 per share atop Kalshi's national championship market. Claim your $15 bonus after $15 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $15 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

College football national champion Kalshi trading preview

The four champions of the power conferences are locked into the playoff field, while Notre Dame is also guaranteed a spot if it finishes in the top 12 of the committee's final rankings. Notre Dame returns quarterback CJ Carr along with an elite defense headlined by safety Tae Johnson and linebacker Drayk Bowen. The Fighting Irish are trading at $0.13 per share atop Kalshi's national champion market.

There is a logjam atop the market though, with Ohio State, Texas and Oregon all sitting right behind Notre Dame at $0.11 per share. Ohio State continues to recruit at an elite level, and it returns a star duo of quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. The Buckeyes also return running back Bo Jackson, so they have a loaded offense heading into the season.

Texas has a star quarterback of its own in Arch Manning, who is $0.12 per share in the Kalshi Heisman Trophy market, trailing only Carr ($0.13). Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is also a candidate at $0.06 per share. Other national title contenders include Miami ($0.10) and defending champion Indiana ($0.09). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.