While there's a clear separation between the eight teams likely to make the WNBA playoffs and those on the outside, seeding lines are constantly changing, creating price movements at Kalshi when trading on the 2026 WNBA champion. With the playoffs beginning at the end of September, now could be a time to look more closely at the 2026 WNBA championship market to take advantage of the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus after making $25 worth of trades. Minnesota is dominating the top of the market at $0.49 per contract, but the pricing range remains competitive after the Lynx. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can secure the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer by following the steps below. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and want to take advantage of a $25 bonus can begin the process here. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2026 WNBA champion, WNBA MVP Kalshi trading preview

The New York Liberty feature one of the top duos in the WNBA in Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu and won the Commissioner's Cup as the in-season champion. However, the Liberty's results haven't often matched their expectations or potential, finishing July just three games above .500. August has shown who they can be, though, opening the month with four straight wins and having one of their best months of the season. Still, the Liberty are trading at $0.07 per contract at Kalshi, significantly lower than the top three teams in the market.

The Lynx look poised for the best record in the WNBA for the second straight season, and they are trading at $0.49 per contract to win the title after failing to even reach the championship stage last season. Kayla McBride has showcased her elite scoring ability even in her 13th season, scoring 43 points in a game against Dallas on Aug. 9.

Two of the biggest stars in the league lead the two teams closest to Minnesota. Las Vegas, led by back-to-back WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, leads the defending champion Aces, who are trading at $0.17 per contract. Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever follows at $0.13 per contract. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.