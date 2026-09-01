The start of the 2026 NFL season is right around the corner, making now the perfect time to take advantage of the all-new Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS provides a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. The Rams added even more depth to their talented roster with the announcement that Aaron Donald is returning to the lineup after retirement. Los Angeles is now the clear-cut favorite to win Super Bowl LXI, trading at $0.17 per share on Kalshi. The Seahawks enter the 2026-27 season as the defending champions, and Kalshi lists Seattle at $0.08 per share to repeat. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

New users can claim the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who have not yet signed up for Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2027 pro football champion Kalshi trading preview

The Rams fell short of their ultimate goal last season, losing to the Seahawks by four points in a thrilling NFC Championship Game. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford was spectacular for the Rams last season, winning the MVP award for the first time in his career. Stafford finished last season with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns a season ago, helping Los Angeles average 30.5 points per game, which led the NFL.

The Rams went on to bolster their defense this offseason by acquiring Myles Garrett, who set the NFL single-season sack record with 23 sacks last year. Given Los Angeles's success last season and its offseason moves, it is not surprising that the Rams are atop Kalshi's NFL championship market at $0.17 per share. Stafford is $0.06 per share to win the NFL MVP for a second consecutive season.

The Seahawks are $0.08 per share to defend their surprising title from last season, while the Patriots are $0.05 after making a run to the Super Bowl. Other contenders include the Bills ($0.08), Ravens ($0.07), Chiefs ($0.06), Bengals ($0.05) and Cowboys ($0.05). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.