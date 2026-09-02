The final month of the MLB regular season is here, and with the fall approaching, more sports traders may turn to 2026 World Series champion markets to take advantage of the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 trading bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the unquestioned team at the top of the market, trading at $0.308 to win it all, but after a subpar August by their standards, others are catching up. The Dodgers are followed by the Milwaukee Brewers ($0.129), New York Yankees ($0.104) and Tampa Bay Rays ($0.079) to win it all. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of a $25 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2026 World Series champion Kalshi trading preview

It's not necessarily panic time in Los Angeles, but the Dodgers' August shows a run to the title may not be as easy as many assume. The Dodgers went just 2-14 in August against teams with a winning record, including going 1-9 against the Brewers, Braves and Cubs – all teams they could see on their quest toward a three-peat. The Dodgers still have a loaded lineup, a top pitching staff, and are the back-to-back pro baseball champions, so it's no surprise that they remain atop the Kalshi price chart, trading at $0.308 per contract.

The Brewers are chasing their first title in franchise history, but they've been consistent winners throughout the 2020s. This year is no different. The Brewers are on their way to their fifth season with at least 90 wins in the last six years and they've made the playoffs in seven of their last eight years. But they failed to even make a World Series during that span. The Brewers were swept by the Dodgers in last year's NLCS, but they feature another talented roster and are listed at $0.129 to take their first title this fall.

Six of the last 10 pro baseball championships have been won by National League teams. The Yankees top the price chart for AL teams, trading at $0.104 per contract, followed by Tampa Bay ($0.079) and Boston ($0.058). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.