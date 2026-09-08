We're in the stretch run of the 2026 MLB season, and Kalshi baseball markets are heating up, making now the perfect time to use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $25 in bonus trading credits after you make your first $25 worth of trades. The NL Cy Young race looked like a foregone conclusion for most of the second half, but the market appears to be opening up over the final month of the season, and trading volume has now reached over $3 million. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can act on the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. Users who haven't signed up for Kalshi and wish to take advantage of a $25 bonus can follow the steps below. Here is how to sign up:

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

2026 NL Cy Young Kalshi trading preview

Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski has reached superstar status in his second season, and he's still the deserving trading favorite at $0.82 per share. However, he's surrendered seven earned runs over 10 innings in his last two starts, and his price has dropped from $0.91 to $0.88 to its current level in the process.

Meanwhile, Braves lefty Chris Sale had another strong outing in a win over the Phillies on Sept. 4, and he's suddenly back in contention to take the NL ERA crown from Misiorowski. Sale's ERA is now 2.10 on the season, while Misioroski's has ballooned to 1.97. The 2024 NL Cy Young winner is now priced at $0.15 per share to win the award again in 2026, heading into a start on Thursday against the Rays.

Cristopher Sanchez of the Phillies is also still in the hunt, though he's priced at only $0.05 per share entering the week. He leads the National League with 16 wins and also leads the NL in WAR (7.8) for a second season in a row. He'll make his next start against the Astros on Wednesday. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi provides its users with various risk management tools for traders that can be accessed at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.