Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Pocket a $25 bonus by trading 2026-27 college football national championship

The 2026-27 college football season begins in two weeks, and new users can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn $25 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades. With teams like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas and Oregon atop Kalshi's national champion market, there are plenty of options to trade on college football and snag Kalshi's welcome offer. Trade $25 and get $25 in trading credits here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

College football national champion Kalshi trading preview

The Big Ten has won three consecutive national championships, and several frontline contenders are from the Big Ten this season. Ohio State and Oregon are both trading at $0.12 per share, sitting in a three-way tie with Notre Dame atop the market. The Buckeyes have multiple Heisman Trophy contenders on offense, including quarterback Julian Sayin, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and running back Bo Jackson.

Oregon is stacked defensively and returns veteran quarterback Dante Moore, while defending national champion Indiana is also a contender at $0.08 per share. Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza became the first Big Ten quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy since 2006 when he won the award last year, but Sayin and Moore are top-tier candidates this year. Notre Dame has a Heisman contender of its own in quarterback CJ Carr, who sits atop that Kalshi market at $0.13 per share.

The SEC used to dominate college football, and it has several teams trying to snap the Big Ten's championship streak. Texas ($0.11), Georgia ($0.09) and LSU ($0.06) are all among the SEC's contenders, with Georgia returning the most starters in the conference, led by quarterback Gunner Stockton. Texas has a Heisman candidate in Arch Manning, while LSU is eyeing a title run in its first season under head coach Lane Kiffin. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.